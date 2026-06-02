AskNicely Launches AI Agents to Automate Customer Insights and Reputation Management





PORTLAND, Ore., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AskNicely, the customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses, today announced two new AI agents designed to help operators move faster on customer feedback without adding complexity or headcount.

The new capabilities, Insights Agent and Response Agent, expand the company’s Ask NiceAI® platform and represent the next step in AskNicely’s investment in practical, agentic AI for service brands.

The launch comes as businesses face growing pressure to act on customer feedback in real time, while frontline teams and regional managers remain overwhelmed by dashboards, reports and fragmented systems.

Instead of requiring teams to constantly search for insights, AskNicely’s new AI agents proactively surface issues, trends and recommended actions automatically.

Insights Agent continuously scans customer experience data across surveys, reviews and operational feedback and delivers summaries and recommendations directly to inboxes, Slack or Microsoft Teams channels on a daily, weekly or monthly schedule.

Response Agent automatically drafts and sends personalized replies to customer reviews and feedback while maintaining each company’s brand tone, context and guardrails.

Together, the agents are designed to help businesses close the gap between insight and action.

“Most companies already have more customer data than they know what to do with,” said Tony Ward, CEO of AskNicely. “The real challenge is making sure the right insights reach the right people quickly so they can take action. Insights Agent removes that burden by proactively delivering customer intelligence to frontline teams instead of expecting managers to constantly go searching through dashboards and reports.”

“We’re moving beyond reactive reporting into proactive intelligence,” Ward said. “Insights Agent works quietly in the background, identifying patterns, surfacing operational risks and helping teams focus on what matters most without needing to become analysts or AI experts.”

AskNicely first launched AI capabilities in October 2024 with its Dynamic Surveys agent, followed earlier this year by the release of Ask NiceAI®, which allowed users to query customer experience data conversationally.

The company says the latest release represents a shift from “ask a question, get an answer” toward proactive intelligence, where AI continuously monitors customer signals and delivers insights automatically.

A key focus of the launch is improving accessibility for operational teams that may not have dedicated analytics resources or AI expertise.

Users can create agents from simple prompts inside Ask NiceAI® or choose from pre-built templates focused on common operational challenges, such as identifying emerging risks, detecting recurring customer complaints or highlighting weekly action items.

The platform also allows businesses to control how insights are distributed across head office, regional leaders and frontline managers, ensuring customer intelligence reaches the teams best positioned to act on it.

“Most frontline managers don’t wake up wanting another dashboard,” Ward added. “They want simple, clear guidance on what’s changing in their customer experience and where they need to act. That’s where agentic AI becomes genuinely useful - it helps operational teams move faster without adding complexity.”

Response Agent was developed in direct response to growing customer demand for scalable reputation management and faster engagement with online reviews.

The agent can automatically respond to Google reviews and customer feedback using customized brand guidelines and approved tone settings, helping businesses maintain responsiveness without increasing workload.

Many customers are initially using Response Agent to automate responses to positive reviews and high Net Promoter Score® feedback, allowing their teams to focus more attention on customer recovery and operational improvement where experiences fall short.

The launch also reflects a broader shift in the way service businesses are adopting AI.

While many AI tools still require technical expertise, prompt engineering or specialist data teams, AskNicely says its focus is on embedding AI directly into everyday operational workflows used by location managers, support teams and customer-facing employees.

AskNicely serves multi-location service businesses across industries including healthcare, home services, legal, financial services and hospitality.

“Businesses want to engage with every customer review and piece of feedback, but doing that consistently at scale is difficult,” said Tony Ward. “Response Agent helps teams respond quickly with thoughtful, on-brand replies while freeing people up to focus on customer recovery and improving the experience where it matters most.”

About AskNicely

AskNicely is an AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses. The platform helps businesses collect customer feedback, improve online reputation, coach frontline teams and turn customer insights into operational action. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, AskNicely serves customers across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Contact

Karen Davis

Communications

karen.davis@asknice.ly

+61409 933103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31648bc1-ab85-46bb-b111-570f6455dcba