AskNicely Launches AI Agent That Routes Reviews to Where Buyers Are Looking





PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AskNicely, the AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses, today launched Review Routing Agent - the newest addition to its NiceAI® suite of agentic AI tools. The product automates the entire review request process, from triggering the right task at the right moment to routing each customer to whichever review platform needs them most, without any manual effort from frontline teams.

The launch reflects a significant shift in how reputation is won and lost. Buyers are no longer consulting a single review site before making a decision. A growing number now begin their search inside AI tools - and those tools draw on publicly available reviews to surface recommendations. A business invisible on Google, Yelp or Facebook doesn't just lose stars. It loses AI discoverability entirely.

"Reputation has always mattered in services," said Tony Ward, CEO of AskNicely. "What's changed is where reputation lives. Reviews are now a visibility signal, not just a credibility signal. Review Routing Agent was built so businesses are visible on all of the review platforms important in their industry."

The Agent works inside the existing AskNicely survey flow. After a customer submits survey feedback, the agent presents a review request within the same experience - while the interaction is still fresh, and without launching a separate email campaign or requiring follow-up from staff. The result is higher conversion from satisfied customers to public reviews, with less effort on both sides.

For multi-location service businesses, the agent applies configurable rules to balance review volume across platforms and attribute each review to the right location and the right team member. A business running 50 locations might direct 50% of requests to Google, 25% to Yelp, and 25% to Facebook - adjusted by region, performance, or platform gap - and they will see every review land against the correct store and individual.

The results are already visible. Within 30 days of adopting AskNicely, one large North American shoe retailer improved their Trustpilot rating from 2.7 to 4.6. Google review volume increased 161%, with a 4.7-star average sustained across their store network.

That kind of lift has historically depended on three things going right: asking at the right moment, coordinating requests across platforms, and getting frontline team members to comply. Review Routing Agent removes all three. Once rules are set, the agent handles timing and routing continuously, turning satisfied customers into public proof without adding a single task to anyone's day.

Review Routing Agent joins Dynamic Surveys, Insights Agent and Response Agent as another product in AskNicely's NiceAI® suite. The suite reflects a deliberate philosophy: agentic AI in CX should be practical, simple to deploy and built for the realities of service businesses, not an enterprise ‘moonshot’ requiring months of implementation.

Each agent addresses a distinct part of the customer experience loop: capturing feedback, surfacing insight, responding to at-risk customers and now building public reputation. Together, they close a cycle that previously required multiple point solutions and significant manual coordination.

"Services businesses run on trust," said Tony Ward. "Our job is to make it easier for them to earn that trust publicly - at scale and in every place their customers are looking. That increasingly means AI search. Review Routing Agent makes it easy for a business to increase their visibility in an automated fashion."

Review Routing Agent is available now for AskNicely customers. For more information, visit https://www.asknicely.com/product/niceai-agents.

About AskNicely

AskNicely is an AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses. We help businesses capture real-time customer sentiment and proactively turn that into actions that grow reputation and attract and retain customers. AskNicely is easy to use and trusted by more than 1,000 services brands globally, across a wide range of industries. Customers of AskNicely grow their business by improving brand reputation, receiving more positive reviews, reducing churn and gaining more referrals.

Contact

Karen Davis

Communications

karen.davis@asknice.ly

+61409 933103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4958f54d-c2d4-44da-834b-d91bec046cf5