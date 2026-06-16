Protein Industries Canada announces two projects focused on advancing Canada’s domestic food production capacity

Regina, SK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada announced the addition of two new companies to its Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain program. With a focus on developing food products that contain more Canadian-grown and -processed ingredients, this third cohort under the program will help Canada strengthen both its domestic processing capacity and food supply chain.

The projects build on the opportunity ahead of Canada to not just grow it here, but also to Make It Here. With their focus on utilizing and developing more Canadian products, companies under the Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain program are providing families across the country with a wider selection of sustainable food options, while strengthening Canada’s economy and global competitiveness.

“Our government is taking decisive action to strengthen Canada’s domestic food production and improve access to affordable, nutritious food—key priorities in our new National Food Security Strategy,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “Protein Industries Canada’s investments in the development of innovative products using Canadian crops are helping mitigate the impacts of tariffs and global trade pressures while driving economic growth.”

“Canadian families want affordable, nutritious food, and they want to support products made right here at home,” said the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism). “With support from Protein Industries Canada, Farm Girl is helping strengthen Ontario’s food manufacturing sector by using more Canadian-grown ingredients, creating new opportunities for Canadian producers, and helping keep costs down for consumers. This is how we build a stronger food supply chain, support Canadian businesses, and grow our economy.”

“These projects support affordability, food security and made in Canada food manufacturing,” said the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre. “At a time of global supply chain uncertainty, we are committed to feeding Canadians while creating new jobs and strengthening the industry.”

The Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain program was launched in response to growing global trade tensions and rising tariffs. It supports companies in reformulating products or developing new products to use more Canadian ingredients—and proves that by building on our country’s strong foundations, our food production and value-added agriculture sector can become a pillar of Canada’s economy through the creation of new markets, new jobs and new investment.

“The priorities of Canadian food manufacturers align directly with the priorities of Canadians: make more from what we grow, to see cost efficiencies and improved sustainability outcomes, and the potential for improved functionality, taste or texture,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Tyler Groeneveld said. “As outlined in the National Food Security Strategy, the benefits of processing more food at home extends nation-wide. By making more here, we can create a more prosperous Canada, built on a stronger food supply chain generating new economic opportunity.”

The projects announced today represent the potential of taking Canadian ingredients and processing them into food products on Canadian soil. The projects include:

Farm Girl, based in Ontario, is reformulating its granola line to increase protein content using Canadian faba and pea protein. This will reduce the granola’s retail price and improve nutrition while replacing imported ingredients with domestic inputs. The total investment for this project is $254,000, with Protein Industries Canada committing $150,000.

Body Energy Club, based in British Columbia, is reformulating its vegan protein powder line using Canadian-sourced pea protein, to enhance its supply chain resilience and promote its “Made in Canada” positioning. This will reduce the company’s reliance on imports, improve its environmental footprint, and boost consumer trust. The total investment for this project is $199,000, with Protein Industries Canada committing $149,000.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. These projects are part of Protein Industries Canada’s broader effort to support domestic innovation and drive forward The Road to $25 Billion—a national vision to grow Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredient sector into a $25 billion industry and make Canada the leading provider of plant-based ingredients. This work toward a $25 billion industry builds on the industry's efforts to Make It Here, a Protein Industries Canada effort to help bring more value and opportunity to Canada's crops, food sector and families across the country.