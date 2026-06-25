Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

Please be informed, that on 25 June 2026 INVL Technology has transferred part of its shares – 22,908 units – to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, INVL Technology hereby announces the data on its issued shares as of 25 June 2026:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorized capital, EUR Portion of the authorized capital, % Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 11,978,400 0.29 3,530,843.09 100

Additional information:

Employees of INVL Technology's portfolio companies have exercised their share options and become shareholders in the company. The transaction involved the transfer of the company's own shares, acquired previously.

The employees were allocated 22,908 shares in INVL Technology. This holding represents 0.2 per cent of the company's share capital.

The right to the shares was granted in accordance with the share option terms approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 6 June 2023. Under these terms, up to 27,500 company shares may be allocated to employees of the portfolio companies by 30 June 2026.

Under the current option programme, the opportunity to become shareholders is available to employees of the portfolio companies.

INVL Technology manages the cybersecurity firm NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech business group NRD Companies, and the Baltic IT services company Novian.

In total, since the launch of the programme, employees have concluded option agreements for more than 66,500 company shares.

Managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, INVL Technology operates as a closed-end investment company. All of the company's investments are to be realised by mid-July 2028 at the latest, with proceeds distributed to shareholders.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

