Voice AI Startup Retell AI Launches Conductor, Featuring the First-Ever Graph-Native Review Interface for Production Voice Agents

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retell AI , the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, today announced the launch of Conductor , the first graph-native review system for production voice agents. Conductor is an AI copilot that understands how voice agents actually run. It shows every proposed change right inside the agent’s workflow, and it never makes a change until a person approves it. Conductor helps enterprises build, create simulation tests, analyze calls, and continually improve the AI voice agents that power their contact centers.

Here is the problem facing enterprise users. A production voice agent is not just a prompt. It is a workflow, with routing logic, transfer rules, edge cases, compliance requirements and real customers calling real business numbers. A single change can affect thousands of live calls.

Most general-purpose AI tools can only suggest changes from the outside. They might generate a JSON file, a list of edits, or a few recommendations, but the team still has to inspect it, translate it back into the workflow, and make sure nothing breaks. Conductor works inside the workflow itself, so it understands what each change touches and what it might affect downstream.

Teams interact with Conductor using plain English. A request, such as “Test edge cases and fix the agent,” or “Review recent calls and update the agent,” and Conductor proposes the review change. There is no code to write and nothing to configure by hand, so product, operations and support teams can quickly shape a production voice agent just by describing what they want in less than 90 seconds.

The impact is already measurable. Conductor already generates 70 percent of Retell's simulation tests and executes half of all agent edits used by Retell's own engineering teams, enabling faster deployments and greater reliability. Conductor packages thousands of real-world customer deployments and best practices into a single operationally aware system that helps teams build, test and continuously improve voice agents through an intuitive interface.

"Generic copilots weren’t enough," said Bing Wu, co-founder and CEO of Retell AI. "Building production-ready voice agents is far more complex than generating prompts or making isolated edits. Every change can impact customer experiences in unexpected ways. We built Conductor to think like an expert operator, not a generic assistant."

As enterprises rapidly adopt AI for customer support, sales and contact center operations, many teams struggle to manage increasingly sophisticated workflows that require continuous optimization, testing and oversight.

Retell Conductor addresses these challenges through three key innovations:

Graph-Native Review Interface

Most AI copilots provide a wall of text or a JSON file and leave it to the user to figure out what changed. Conductor shows each change on the step or setting it affects, inside the agent’s workflow. Users see a clear before-and-after, move through changes one at a time, and open a detailed line-by-line view. The user can accept or reject each change on its own or all at once, and undo any decision with one click. Nothing goes live until it’s approved.

Conductor also has guardrails built in. It won’t apply a change to the wrong agent, and if something can’t be applied, it clearly identifies the issue instead of leaving the agent half-finished. Nothing ships to production without someone approving it first.

Conductor builds agents faster and improves them more safely, so teams can keep changing a live agent without worrying that the next edit will quietly break something for a customer.

Operational Intelligence

Voice agents are interconnected systems where even minor edits can unintentionally create downstream issues. Conductor reviews failed calls, generates simulation tests to reproduce the failure, and surfaces the fix as a reviewable proposal.

Suggestions are only as good as the context behind them, so Conductor can be directed to a failed call, a specific workflow step, a saved test case, or a file to generate targeted recommendations. It reads exactly what happened and tailors its advice to that situation. That is the difference between a tool that understands the business operation and a generic copilot guessing from a prompt.

Embedded Expert Best Practices

Retell AI has packaged learnings from thousands of enterprise deployments into Conductor, enabling anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to build like a seasoned voice AI engineer.

Instead of relying on trial and error, organizations gain access to deployment frameworks, optimization techniques and operational knowledge that previously required specialized teams. Conductor further strengthens the Retell platform as enterprises choose to move from AI experimentation to production-scale deployment.

"Most AI tools help you build something once," said Wu. "Conductor helps you operate, improve and scale voice agents every day after launch. That's where the real challenge begins."

Retell AI’s no-code platform enables enterprises to deploy human-like AI voice agents in days rather than months, powering real-time call automation across healthcare, logistics, financial services, real estate and customer support. The platform processes more than 30 live calls per second and now handles over 55+ million AI phone calls each month. Customers, including the San Antonio Spurs, Motorola, Lenovo, and Anker, use Retell AI to deploy voice agents across a range of customer-facing workflows.

Conductor is now available to all Retell customers. See how it works here and read the documentation here .

About Retell AI

Retell AI is the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, helping corporate call centers automate tier-one calls using AI voice agents that are indistinguishable from humans. Retell's platform reduces labor costs, improves first-call resolution, and frees up human agents to focus on complex or sensitive issues. With rapid no-code deployment and high configurability, enterprises can launch Retell's fully automated voice agents in days—not months. Retell serves thousands of businesses and now powers 55+ million real-time AI phone calls every month. Learn more at retellai.com .

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing PR

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20316bc5-9128-4bee-9d22-2c9578de2d3f