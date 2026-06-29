Inbenta Earns Three CMP Research Prism Placements Across Voice, Chat, and Agent Assist

ALLEN, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbenta has been named a Core Performing provider in the CMP Research Prism for Voicebot/Conversational IVR and Chatbot/Virtual Agent — and recognized as an Up & Coming provider in Real-Time Agent Assist/Copilot — earning placements across the full span of enterprise CX in a single evaluation cycle. Inbenta is a pioneer in enterprise-grade AI whose Encore platform delivers better answers, reliable data, and integrated governance for enterprises worldwide.

The CMP Research Prism helps customer contact and CX executives cut through a crowded vendor landscape by combining analyst reviews, verified user feedback, and marketplace data to evaluate and rank solution providers.

"This recognition reflects years of work building AI that performs in real enterprise conditions," said Inbenta CEO Melissa Solis. "We're just getting started with Encore, and being named across three CMP categories out of the gate gives us a strong foundation to build on."

Encore is purpose-built to cover the full range of enterprise CX from a single platform: voice AI that resolves calls before they reach an agent, virtual assistants that handle digital interactions, and live agent tools that make human support smarter and faster. Because all three draw from the same governed knowledge base, the answers stay consistent no matter how the customer chooses to reach out. For enterprise CX teams watching competitors announce production AI deployments while their own pilots stall, independent validation across voice, chat, and live agent assist in a single cycle is a powerful signal.

"What excites me about this recognition is that it's grounded in analyst and user feedback, not just product specs," Solis added. "CX leaders are done waiting on IT to find them something and get it working. They know the problem better than anyone — and Encore was built for them to own. They can deploy it, run it, and prove ROI without needing an army of engineers to make it happen."

Encore's production-ready toolkit spans expressive multi-lingual Voice AI, virtual chat assistants, and a live agent suite that includes real-time sentiment analysis, omnichannel AI ticketing, and AI-powered response generation. Inbenta is trusted by more than 1,000 organizations across 90+ languages worldwide, including BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Samsung, and FamilySearch.

About CMP Research

CMP Research is the research and advisory arm of Customer Management Practice, which produces Customer Contact Week. The CMP Research Prism is a provider-agnostic technology assessment framework that helps customer contact and CX leaders make informed technology decisions by evaluating solution providers through analyst, user, and marketplace perspectives.

About Inbenta

Founded in 2005, Inbenta is on a mission to reimagine the future of Customer Experience: reducing the cost of human intervention with AI, automating more customer interactions, and creating always-on CX channels for enterprises. Its Encore platform is purpose-built for speed and accuracy, combining AI Orchestration, an AI-Powered CX Toolkit, and Live Agent Assist into a single governed agentic solution built for the era of autonomous enterprise AI. Trusted by over 1,000 companies across 90+ languages worldwide, Inbenta is headquartered in Allen, Texas, with offices across North and Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Explore Encore at inbenta.com/platform.

Contact: Carly Telpner | carly.telpner@inbenta.com | 416.817.0854