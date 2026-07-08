Statkraft to invest in 280 MW wind project in Brazil

(Florianópolis, Brazil/Oslo, Norway 8 July 2026) – Statkraft has decided to invest in Gran Sul, a 280 MW onshore wind project in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The investment strengthens Statkraft’s renewable energy portfolio in one of the company’s key international growth markets.



The Gran Sul project is located in Santa Vitória do Palmar, an area with strong wind resources in southern Brazil. The project will add new renewable power generation to the Brazilian electricity system and strengthen Statkraft’s position as a significant player in hydropower, wind power and solar power in Brazil.



“Brazil is an important market for Statkraft. Gran Sul fits well with our strategy to build scale in selected markets and develop a competitive renewable energy portfolio. In Brazil, we combine hydropower, wind power and solar power to deliver reliable and competitive energy solutions that support the energy transition,” says Fernando de Lapuerta, Executive Vice President International at Statkraft.



The project has been developed over several years and has completed the necessary technical, environmental and regulatory processes. With the investment decision, Gran Sul now moves into the execution phase, construction scheduled to begin in January 2027.



“Gran Sul is an important step in Statkraft’s growth strategy in Brazil. The investment decision reflects our confidence in the Brazilian market and helps utilize the good wind resources in the country. The project will contribute to a more secure, competitive and sustainable power system,” says Thiago Tomazzoli, Country Manager Brazil at Statkraft.



The development will strengthen Statkraft’s presence in Rio Grande do Sul and contribute to regional value creation through jobs, local suppliers and long-term investments.



Statkraft in Brazil:

• Statkraft has been present in Brazil since 2008 and today employs more than 300 people in the country.

• Brazil is one of Statkraft’s key international growth markets for renewable power generation and energy trading.

• Statkraft operates 16 hydropower plants, 33 wind farms and 12 solar power plants in operation or under construction in Brazil.

• Total installed capacity exceeds 2,400 MW across hydropower, wind power and solar power.

• Following the acquisition of Enerfin in 2023, Statkraft is among the ten largest wind power producers in Brazil.

• Statkraft’s largest wind power asset in Brazil is the Santa Eugênia complex in Bahia, with an installed capacity of 519 MW across 14 wind farms and 91 turbines.

• Brazil is Statkraft’s second-largest power generation market after Norway, with annual power generation of approximately 5.9 TWh.

For further information, please contact:

Geir Fuglseth, media contact Statkraft AS

Tel: +47 913 70 572

E-mail: geir.fuglseth@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.com

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,200 employees in 20 countries.

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