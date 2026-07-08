iQor Named to Ragan's HR Technology Hot List

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced it has been named to Ragan's HR Technology Hot List, which recognizes standout HR technology providers whose products, platforms and solutions help organizations improve the employee experience, support workplace communication, strengthen engagement and deliver meaningful results for employers and employees.

Ragan's HR Technology Hot List shines a spotlight on companies providing tools and solutions across the HR technology space, from employee experience platforms and recruiting tools to solutions that help organizations better support, connect and retain their workforce.

iQor was named in the Best Employee Experience Platform category for its AI-first approach to workforce technology. The company's fully homegrown digital workplace ecosystem integrates HR, timekeeping, communications and daily operations into a single platform serving 45,000 employees across 10 countries. By consolidating fragmented tools into one intuitive experience, iQor has reduced workflow complexity and improved access to resources, with results including a task success rate above 95%, a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score, more than 60% fewer workflow steps and 50% faster access to daily tools.

"We are honored to be named to Ragan's HR Technology Hot List," said Prabhjot Singh, Chief Digital Officer at iQor. "We believe innovation and a thriving employee experience are the foundation of exceptional customer service. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to harnessing technology to build workplaces where employees feel supported, valued and equipped to do their best work."

"Ragan's HR Technology Hot List recognizes companies that are helping employers meet the needs of today's workforce with clarity, creativity and measurable impact," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager of Ragan Communications' Award Programs. "These honorees represent solutions that HR, communications, employee experience and culture leaders can turn to as they look for smarter ways to attract talent, strengthen engagement, support employees and build workplaces where people can do their best work."

iQor and other 2026 honorees will be recognized at Ragan's Employee Experience Conference, taking place Aug. 3-5 in Nashville. The event brings together HR, communications, culture and employee engagement leaders to discuss the strategies, tools and ideas shaping stronger workplaces.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Ragan's Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training is the leading learning portal among communicators, offering more than 800 hours of training and development for communicators. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held each November. Headquartered in Chicago, Ragan has team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide. Visit us at ragan.com.