Decusoft Unifies Performance and Compensation Management in Latest Compose Release

RAMSEY, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decusoft, a leading provider of enterprise compensation management solutions, today announced the launch of Compose Performance Management, a new module built natively into its flagship Compose platform. The release gives HR and finance leaders a single system for managing goals, check-ins, and performance reviews, with results directly connected to the compensation cycles already running on Compose.

Most organizations manage performance in one system and compensation in another. Ratings are exported to spreadsheets, reconciled by hand, and imported into compensation planning tools, a process that can take days or weeks and introduces errors at exactly the moment pay decisions are being made. Compose Performance Management removes that gap entirely: because performance and compensation data share the same underlying platform, review ratings are reflected in compensation planning the moment they are submitted, with no export, integration, or manual reconciliation required.

The new module includes flexible goal management through OKRs or simplified Goals, structured employee check-ins with configurable cadence and manager review workflows, and full performance review cycles with self-assessments and manager evaluations, giving organizations a foundation for continuous performance management rather than a once-a-year event. Organizations can choose the framework that fits their culture while every path feeds the same connected compensation cycle.

Unlike standalone performance tools that rely on integrations to reach compensation data, Compose Performance Management is built on the same platform that powers Decusoft’s full range of incentive compensation capabilities. The result is a single source of truth for pay-for-performance decisions, with no separate vendor relationship, no data lag, and no additional IT investment required to keep systems in sync.

“Most HR teams are running performance in one tool and compensation in another, and that disconnect costs them every single cycle,” said Steve Kerrick, Chief Product Officer at Decusoft. “We didn’t build a performance tool that talks to a compensation tool. We built performance management as a native part of Compose, so the data that should be driving pay decisions actually does, automatically, accurately, and the moment it’s available. Compose captures performance signals throughout the year, not just at review time. That’s what lets HR and finance run a program that connects performance outcomes directly to compensation decisions instead of just describing one.”

“Performance and compensation have always been connected in principle but rarely connected in practice,” added Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft. “Our vision is to give organizations a unified platform where goals, performance, development, and rewards work together. When leaders can see the complete picture, they can make better decisions about talent, better investments in compensation, and ultimately build stronger, higher-performing organizations.”

Compose Performance Management is available now to Compose clients, with a full set of capabilities spanning goal management, check-ins, AI-assisted review writing, and performance reviews connected directly to compensation planning.

Today's announcement marks Decusoft's expansion from compensation planning into a broader performance and rewards platform, reflecting a company built to support the full range of decisions that connect pay to performance.

To see Compose Performance Management in action or schedule a demo, visit www.decusoft.com/performance-management.

About Decusoft

Decusoft is the creator of Compose, a flexible, secure, and scalable performance and compensation platform used by enterprise organizations to manage goals, performance reviews, merit, bonus, equity, sales commissions, and other incentive compensation programs. With a focus on configurability, data security, and seamless integration, Decusoft empowers HR and finance teams to connect performance and pay with clarity and confidence. Learn more at www.decusoft.com.