RunLoyal Named “Pet Care Solution of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that RunLoyal , a vertical SaaS platform for pet services businesses, has been awarded “Pet Care Solution of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

RunLoyal provides pet care businesses with a complete operating platform designed for boarding, daycare, grooming, training, pet resort, and dog park operators. The comprehensive business solution helps facilities streamline operations, improve customer engagement, increase revenue, empower staff, strengthen their brand, provide business reporting and insightful analytics. Reservations, customer communication, payments, memberships, staff management, marketing, reporting, mobile engagement, and AI are all available in a single ecosystem, so businesses operate more efficiently and deliver superior customer experiences.

Every facility receives its own custom-branded app featuring logo, colors, and identity. Pet parents can create reservations, manage services, upload vaccination records, communicate with staff, receive report cards, make payments, view photos/videos, and manage their pets from anywhere. Additional features include Staff App+, Express Check-In Kiosks, Digital Wall technology, integrated payments, two-way messaging, membership management, and AI-powered insights.

Staff members can communicate with customers, complete pet care tasks, share photos/videos, update report cards, process invoices, and manage workflows from a single platform. Managers gain greater visibility into daily operations while reducing manual processes. Opportunities for customers to add more services are also simplified, creating a seamless experience to purchase add -ons, grooming services, enrichment activities, memberships, retail products, and more, increasing average transaction values.

RunLoyal supports virtually every major segment of the pet care industry so businesses can manage multiple revenue streams and provide a consistent customer and employee experience. With RunLoyal, independent businesses can provide enterprise-level technology and facilities gain access to sophisticated mobile experiences, automation tools, AI, customer engagement technology, and business intelligence resources.

“Thank you so much to Pet Innovation. RunLoyal was built by people who understand the realities of pet care operations, with firsthand experience running pet care facilities. This helps ensure that every feature is designed to solve real-world challenges faced by operators and staff,” said Janakan Rajendran, CEO of RunLoyal. “By delivering measurable results across every aspect of the business while continuously innovating to meet the industry’s evolving needs, RunLoyal will continue to serve as a comprehensive and impactful solution to help our pet care clients remain competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“RunLoyal solves multiple business challenges simultaneously. Pet care operators often struggle with front desk workload, disconnected customer communication, inefficient check-in processes, inconsistent staff workflows, and declining customer retention. This is due to operating with disconnected software systems and outdated technology that limits growth,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “RunLoyal offers pet care businesses a complete solution that improves efficiency, drives revenue, enhances customer satisfaction, strengthens employee performance, and prepares them for the future. We’re proud to award them with ‘Pet Care Solution of the Year.’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About RunLoyal

RunLoyal is a vertical SaaS, system-of-record platform with integrated payments for out-of-home pet services businesses, connecting facilities with pet parents and helping operators save time, improve customer experience, and increase profitability.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475