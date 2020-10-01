LAS CRUCES, N.M., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI, LC of Iowa City, IA has recently expanded it's United States operations to the talent-rich City of Las Cruces. As MCI's business has expanded with new customer acquisition and growth of existing clients, the need for additional brick and mortar facilities and new talent pools prompted the footprint. The location is a natural fit for the organization, providing affordable office space, labor pools, and a higher proportion of bilingual speakers.



New Mexico's Economic Development Department's Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) awarded a training grant to MCI to aide in the decision to bring over 100 jobs initially to the market, with a grant that extends to up to 360. This grant provides training incentive resources to attract great candidates and secure MCI's future in the market. Further, MCI was assisted in the move to Las Cruces by the City itself and the Mesilla Valley Economic Alliance.

"We are excited to see the growth of Mass Markets (MCI) into Las Cruces," said Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima. "It is important to see our economy begin to recover as we restore the growth of our jobs. We are thankful to the New Mexico Economic Development Department for their efforts to see this growth in our City, as well as the efforts and collaboration with our Economic Development Department of the City of Las Cruces and MVEDA".

MCI-owned Mass Markets has been expanding rapidly over the last five years through a combination of organic and inorganic growth. While evaluating new locations to expand to, a thorough, multi-layered vetting process was done.

The Las Cruces location is a good fit for Mass Markets as it is an affordable location in the Mountain Time Zone in a community that already has a trained workforce, said Don Christiano, Vice President for the Southwest region of Mass Markets.

"We are elated to be expanding to the American Southwest, and Las Cruces, specifically. The people have been very welcoming, and based on the talented workforce that makes up the landscape, we are very excited about the growth opportunities to come as the economy opens back up," said MCI's founder and CEO Anthony Marlowe. "MCI has expanded in a very geographically diverse, strategic way. Las Cruces and the state of New Mexico checked many boxes for us when we were searching for new markets. The addition of the Las Cruces site sets us up very well for continued growth and demand for bilingual and southwestern U.S. workers," Marlowe added.

Davin Lopez, CEO and President of MVEDA also welcomed Mass Markets. "It is so critical that at this time period we continue to encourage job growth into our community," said Lopez. "We welcome Mass Markets to Las Cruces and value the investment they are making into our workforce."

Mass Markets, an MCI Company headquartered in Iowa City with 14 office locations, handles telephone support for several industries and government agencies.

Mass Market has leased the space vacated by Empereon, 2255 S. Main St., Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Mass Markets will be ramping up its hiring and training in the next several weeks as the Covid-19 health restrictions allow. For more information on jobs, please visit or https://www.mci.world/careers/

About MCI

In 2019 Marlowe Companies Inc. (MCI) was named by Inc. Magazine as Iowa's Fastest Growing Company in the State of Iowa and was named the 452nd Fastest Growing Privately Company in the USA, making the coveted top 500 for the first time. MCI's subsidiaries had previously made Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies 16 times respectively.

MCI is headquartered in Iowa City, IA, and has twelve customer contact management centers, I.T. services, and business process outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nova Scotia, South Dakota, and Texas.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS), customer contact management, I.T. Services (I.T. Schedule 70), and Temporary and Administrative Professional Staffing (TAPS Schedule 736), Business Process Management (BPM), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Claims Processing, Collections, Customer Experience Provider (CXP), Customer Service, Digital Experience Provider (DXP), Account Receivables Management (ARM), Application Software Development, Managed Services, and Technology Services, to mid-market, Federal & enterprise partners.

MCI now employs almost 4,000 talented individuals with 100+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Mass Markets, MCI Federal Services (MFS), The Sydney Call Center, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP).

MCI provides products and services under the following NAICS Codes: 511210 Software Publishers, 518210 Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services, 519190 All Other Information Services, 524291 Claims Adjusting, 524292 Third Party Administration of Insurance and Pension Funds, 541511 Custom Computer Programming Services, 541512 Computer Systems Design Services, 541519 Other Computer Related Services, 541519 Information Technology and Value Added Resellers, 541611 Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services, 541613 Marketing Consulting Services, 541690 Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services, 541990 All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 561110 Office Administrative Services, 561320 Temporary Help Services, 561330 Professional Employer Organizations, 561421 Telephone Answering Services, 561422 Telemarketing Bureaus and Other Contact Centers, 561431 Private Mail Centers, 561440 Collection Agencies, 561499 All Other Business Support Services, 561990 All Other Support Services, 611430 Professional and Management Development Training.

For more information about MCI, please visit or https://www.mci.world/

To Contact MCI PR Dept.

Info@MCI.WORLD