LINDSAY, Ontario, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada announced a partnership that will develop and commercialize high-quality, made-in-Canada, non-GM soybean protein ingredients.



Canada Protein Ingredients Ltd. - Ingrédients Protéiques du Canada Ltée (CPI-IPC), DJ Hendrick International, Agrocorp Processing, Semences Prograin and Synthesis Network have partnered to produce clean label protein ingredients from Canadian grown soybeans.

The $27.3 million project will result in an innovative proprietary process to produce high-quality and highly sought-after soybean protein ingredients and soybean oil that comply with non-GM and Organic labelling standards. Canada Protein Ingredients (CPI-IPC) will process the crops at a brand-new, first-of-its-kind facility in Canada, expected to break ground in the next 18 months.

“The project being announced today is a clear example of how the Protein Industries Supercluster is supporting the plant-based protein industry, creating new opportunities for industry and providing more options for consumers in Canada and around the world,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “The Supercluster is playing a key role in connecting the right partners, who together have the potential to access untapped opportunities in the plant protein market.”

"As worldwide demand continues for high-quality protein ingredients, Canadian farmers and processors are rising to the occasion. Today’s announcement is a big first step to putting exciting new Canadian-grown soybean products on the market. This collaboration shows the results we are achieving with the Protein Supercluster, helping to position our agriculture sector as a global leader of innovation," said The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Semences Prograin will develop and test new non-GM soybean varieties optimized for Canada’s growing conditions, while DJ Hendrick International and Agrocorp Processing will assist in developing, testing and marketing the new end products to international markets. This will add increased value across the Canadian agri-food value chain; farmers will receive premiums for growing specialty crops, and food manufacturers will benefit from a local source of plant-based protein ingredients that currently can only be imported.

"Helping Canada rise from being a commodity supplier to a world-renowned supplier of plant-based ingredients is part of Protein Industries Canada's mission," CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel said. "This project is yet another step we take in that direction. Harnessing the potential of new crop varieties developed and grown in Canada generates more opportunities across our entire value chain, from farmers to food manufacturers."

Plans for the upcoming processing facility are currently at a site selection stage. Once completed, the commercial plant will process 25,000 MT of crops per year, with the potential to increase capacity and expand to other crops, following the growing demand for clean-label plant-based protein products.

A total of $27.3 million is being invested in the project: approximately $20 million committed by CPI-IPC and the consortium members will be met by $7.3 million from Protein Industries Canada.

“This investment enables Canada Protein Ingredients to meet growing global demands with completely made-in-Canada products,” said CPI CEO Jim Millington. “There is currently no soybean protein isolate or concentrate manufacturing capacity in Canada, despite soybeans being a major crop for farmers. CPI is poised to commercialize Canadian science, further process Canadian soybeans, and respond to a global market hungry for plant-based protein.”

“At Prograin, we define innovation as the successful connection of our leading Non-GM food grade genetics and the agronomic expertise of Canadian soybean growers. The CPI-IPC project provides this opportunity,” says Alain Létourneau, Prograin’s CEO. “The CPI-IPC process provides the opportunity to market the “made-in-Canada” food ingredients – not just the whole bean. Further processing in Canada was one of the pillars of the Barton Report released in 2016. We look forward to supplying Canadian farmers and CPI-IPC soybean varieties that will make this project a success.”

“We are excited to partner with CPI-IPC and Protein Industries Canada on this initiative. Being protein processors ourselves, we have seen the growth of the industry firsthand and we are looking forward to marketing the CPI-IPC soy protein ingredients to our customers and using it in our brands as well. We are thrilled to be part of the exciting ecosystem that Protein Industries Canada is fostering,” says Vishal Vijay, Director of Agrocorp Processing Ltd.

This is the 17th technology project announced by Protein Industries Canada. Together with industry, Protein Industries Canada has committed more than $347 million to the Canadian plant-protein sector. They are currently accepting Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for both their Technology and Capacity Building programs.

About Canada Protein Ingredients (CPI-IPC)

Canada Protein Ingredients - Ingrédients Protéiques du Canada Ltée (CPI-IPC) is a newly formed plant-based protein company that will produce high quality clean label plant-based protein ingredients to create the nourishing and healthy food products that people love. www.cpi-ipc.ca

About DJ Hendrick International (DJHII)

DJ Hendrick International (DJHII) is a new venture from David Hendrick, founder and former shareholder of Sevita International. DJHII is focused on international business efforts that deliver opportunities for Canadian innovation.

About Semences Prograin

Prograin is the largest private value-added soybean company in Canada. Capabilities include plant breeding, soyfood analysis lab in Quebec, seed and IP production network in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. With more than 100 varieties developed and continually improved at our state-of-the-art research centre, we are a key player offering the best varieties and the best seed quality to our customers.

About Agrocorp Processing

Based in Singapore for over 25 years, Agrocorp’s product range includes a wide variety of pulses, pea protein, wheat, sugar, cotton, rice and food ingredients. The Canadian subsidiary, Agrocorp Processing Ltd., operates four pulses processing plants in Canada.

About Synthesis Network

Based in Guelph, ON Synthesis Network is a full-service consulting and communications firm specializing in agriculture and food. The team at Synthesis strives to advance the voice and role of agriculture in Canada and how we produce food for the world. www.synthesis.ag