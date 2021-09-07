eGain Launches the Knowledge Hub™, Turbocharging Digital Transformation of Customer Engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the availability of eGain Knowledge Hub™, the company’s next-gen knowledge management solution.



According to Gartner, organizations at advanced stages of digital transformation will find that poor customer experience is their biggest barrier to further success. A Forrester Consulting consumer survey revealed that lack of knowledge across contact center agents and self-service systems is the biggest barrier to getting good customer service.

Powered by AI reasoning, ML, Natural Language Processing, and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub is a rich, one-stop knowledge management solution for the digital-first, remote-first era. Among the benefits are:

Knowledge harmony created by centralizing 360 customer context, omnichannel content, profiled access, personalization, search methods, conversational guidance, and analytic insight into one platform

Assured customer service and agent confidence with the single right answer to customer questions

Consistency and process compliance at scale across touchpoints

Rich functionality out of the box for quick business value—say goodbye to multi-year development, customization, and integration projects with toolkits

Easy governance, insights, and optimization



“We estimate that enterprises that undertake enterprise-wide knowledge consolidation projects can lower knowledge management application maintenance costs by 15% to 40%. It will improve the speed of knowledge being authored and released to multiple channels, shorten the time of the training of machine learning or the natural language processing engine, and increase the accuracy rate of the content,” wrote Drew Kraus, et al, in a recent Gartner research note.*

“Many digital CX initiatives have been doomed by the knowledge gap,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our knowledge hub ensures that consistent, hyper-relevant content and conversational guidance flow through the ever-growing digital pipes for effortless customer, agent, and business experiences.”

*Gartner, Delivering Relevant Content and Knowledge to Customers Is Key to Great Customer Service

Drew Kraus, et al, Report ID G00464970, April 9, 2021.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Powered by knowledge, AI and analytics, our top-rated cloud software enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

