UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Protein Industries Canada invests into improving nutrition and functionality of plant-based food products

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, November 29, Protein Industries Canada will be making a virtual announcement with YoFiit, Avena Foods and Roquette Canada. Together, they’ll be announcing a project aimed at developing nutritionally and functionally superior plant-based food products and beverages.



The announcement will be held at GFI Global Food’s Downtown Toronto headquarters, located at 43 Colborne Street, Suite 400, Toronto, ON M5E 1E3 and broadcast virtually at 10 a.m. EST. Media are welcome to attend in-person, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines including providing proof of vaccination. If you are interested in joining us in-person, please contact Gabriel Valentini (gabriel@proteinsupercluster.ca). Online attendants can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7Co4bkU7S2-oVysjb3hpLw. Project partners will be available for questions following the announcement.

For more information, please contact: