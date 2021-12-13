eGain Announces 2021 NA Partner Award Winners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced the winners of the eGain 2021 Econet™ Partner Awards for North America.



Winners are selected based on market presence, domain expertise, client focus, and track record of success. In 2021, the eGain Econet™ partner network has expanded significantly to serve growing demand for knowledge-powered customer engagement solutions in enterprises.

The winners of the eGain 2021 Econet Partner Awards for North America are:

Partner of the Year, 2021: VOX Network Solutions





New Partner of the Year, 2021: Hayes



“Our expanding ecosystem is serving enterprises with innovative, secure and scalable cloud solutions,” said Chris Krystalowich, VP of Sales, Americas. “Our congratulations to VOX and Hayes on this achievement!”

