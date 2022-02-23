Eolus recruits new Chief operating officer

English Swedish

Hässleholm, Sweden, February 23rd, 2022

Magnus Axelsson will join Eolus as COO. Magnus will assume the position on September 1st, 2022.

-Magnus’ broad experience from many fields of the Nordic wind power markets will be of great importance and I´m happy to welcome him to Eolus. I am looking forward to our cooperation to further strengthen and develop Eolus as one of the leading companies within renewable energy in the Nordics says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

Magnus has extensive experience from the energy sector and has previously held numerous positions within onshore and offshore wind power at E.ON and Sarepta Energi. Magnus currently holds a position as CEO of the Norwegian wind power company Austri Vind, where he since 2017 has led the construction and operation of two wind farms comprising a total of 44 wind turbines.

-I’m very happy and grateful for the opportunity to join Eolus at an incredibly exciting time. The need for more renewable energy in combination with Eolus’ ambitious plans for growth and solid project portfolio is a unique opportunity says Magnus Axelsson.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on February 23rd, 2022, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for over 1 320 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.



Eolus Vind AB has 34 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



