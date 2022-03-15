UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Creating a better plant-protein ingredient

BOWDEN, Alberta, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Than Protein Ingredients Ltd., Quantum Mechanical Technology Inc. and Hamman Ag Research Inc., with the support of Protein Industries Canada, will announce a project that will lead to the creation of one the most functional plant-protein ingredients available on the market.



The Hounourable Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton Centre, and Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Nate Horner will present greetings via pre-recorded messages.

The announcement will take place virtually on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. MST.

Media who wish to attend can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iMcKQz3DTxeffl9N_ea28Q.

An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners is available following the announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Tiffany Stephenson

Protein Industries Canada

Regina, SK

306-519-8202

tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca