Creating a better plant-protein ingredient

BOWDEN, Alberta, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada and a consortium of partners, including More Than Protein Ingredients Ltd., Quantum Mechanical Technology Inc. and Hamman Ag Research Inc., are announcing a project to create one of the most functional plant protein ingredients available on the market. The project's partners come from across the value chain, with a commitment to innovate at every step of the way to create one of the most functional and high-quality protein ingredients available on the market.



“With the growing demand for high-quality plant-based protein ingredients, the government is proud to support the work of the Protein Industries Supercluster and its partners on this project. This project will build on innovation throughout the supply chain, from seed genetics to ingredient processing. This will benefit not only farmers and food manufacturers but also Canadian consumers, who will have more options when it comes to products made with top-quality plant-based ingredients,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

“Innovative and sustainable technologies are transforming Canada’s agriculture sector and moving it towards the future. Growing consumer demand around the world for plant-based protein and interest in how food is produced are leading our companies to develop and improve plant-based ingredients, while reducing water usage and waste. This project is a great example of how the Canadian plant-protein ecosystem is collaborating at every step of the value-chain and establishing itself as a global leader,” said the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

As the demand for plant-based food products increases, so does the demand for high-quality protein ingredients. These ingredients – which mostly come from pea, but increasingly other crops such as lupin – can be the distinguishing factor in achieving a product with the texture and taste that consumers are looking for in an ever-competitive plant-based food space.

“With our competitive business environment and abundance of agricultural expertise, Alberta is well positioned to be a global source of high-quality protein and plant-based products. This $5.7 million investment from Protein Industries Canada in More Than Protein, and their partners, will support diversification in our agri-processing industry and contribute to building a dynamic future for rural communities,” said the Honourable Nate Horner, Alberta Minister for Agriculture and Resource Development.

“Today’s announcement of a $5.7 million investment from Protein Industries Canada in More Than Protein will support promote Alberta agriculture, accelerate economic diversification, and create 60 jobs right here in Bowden,” said Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake in Alberta.

"With a global market that is expected to surpass $250 billion by 2035, there is increased competition to create the best plant-based foods on the market, and for companies and countries to differentiate themselves from competitors," CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel said."The ability to innovate along the value chain, from crop production through to ingredient processing and the finished food product, is what sets Canada apart from other jurisdictions. Our integrated value chain and commitment to innovation, as we see in this project, is how we can build on our strengths to help Canada reach our goal of having a $25 billion plant-based ingredient and food sector by 2035."

Working with pea and lupin, the project partners will first focus on the breeding and agronomic level to improve the protein quantity and quality of yellow peas, which will bring value to crop input companies and farmers. The next step is pre-treatment to help prepare the crops for ingredient processing. Quantum Technologies will apply gentle Modified Wave Technology to improve hull removal and optimize the flavour and nutrient profile in both peas and lupins. The final step is scaling up innovative processing technologies to produce functional protein ingredients for Plant-Based consumer food manufacturers. More Than Protein Ingredients will be building a dedicated commercial-scale innovation line that will take plant-based protein extraction to the next level producing the next generation of food protein ingredients. In addition to the innovation line, More Than Protein Ingredients is constructing a new processing facility near Bowden, Alta., increasing the availability of Canadian plant-based protein ingredients, creating new jobs and contributing to the local and national economy.

"This project will develop out a complete supply chain solution for the plant-based protein industry that will provide Plant-Based Canadian Food Manufacturers with leading-edge ingredients to develop the foods of the future," CEO of More Than Protein Ingredients Ltd Kevin McGeough said. "We look forward to working with our consortium partners to build this next-generation agriculture and food supply chain in North America."

"Being a part of this collaboration, allows us to work with companies like More Than Protein Ingredients, and to apply our technology to help create solutions for the ingredient sector. We are excited to be part of this consortium of sector-leading businesses," COO of Quantum Mechanical Technology Inc Leonard Yungwirth said.

"I have been involved in agriculture research in Western Canada since 1973.This is one of the most exciting agronomy projects I have been involved in for the last 50 years. Working with the consortium, we will work to increase the percent Protein levels in peas. An improved high-yielding pea crop produced in Western Canada that has a higher percent protein is of benefit to farmers, processors and the consumer,” Dr. Bill Hamman of Hamman Ag Research said.

The $29 million project will see Protein Industries Canada invest $5.7 million, with the remaining invested by the consortium partners. It is expected that this project will create upwards of 60 direct jobs, with an expected 120 indirect jobs plus construction jobs. The More Than Protein facility is scheduled to be operational by spring 2023.

For more information:

Tiffany Stephenson

Protein Industries Canada

Regina, SK

306-519-8202

tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca

About More Than Protein Ingredients:

With their innovative wet and dry fractionation processes, crop and supply chain management, and focus on ESG through net-zero waste, they are building a sustainable ingredient manufacturing facility that will deliver pure, highly functional and clean-label plant-protein ingredients to supply the rapidly expanding plant-based consumer food manufacturing market.

About Quantum Mechanical Technology

QMTI's focus on "Nutrition the way Nature Intended" has heavily influenced the design, manufacturing and supply of their equipment to the food industry. Their company's objective to develop non-invasive, clean label technologies is a perfect fit to support More Than Protein Ingredients Ltd. to achieve their project goals.

About Hamman Ag Research

Hamman Ag Research has been in the Agriculture Research business for 20 years and has a team of 12 experienced research professionals, including M.Sc, Ph.D. and other university and College trained personnel. Their company works with the newest and best field and lab research equipment to develop quality research reports with valid data, reports and discoveries.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43a9b725-c667-4530-af72-23782b74aea3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c563901-2b01-40af-8ca5-ca7dd5566828



