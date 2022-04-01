Prepare for the future of food at Plant Forward, the first Canada-led international conference on plant-based food

TORONTO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada and Plant-Based Foods of Canada are excited to host Plant Forward, the first Canada-led international conference on accelerating the growth of the plant-based food, feed and ingredients ecosystem. The two-day event will take place at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto on Nov. 1 and 2, 2022.



Canadian and international trailblazing companies are invited to join industry-dominating leaders to embark on a journey toward the future of food.

“Canada has a strong worldwide reputation and brand anchored in quality, nutrition and sustainability, and we strive to extend our global reach and anchor our Canadian brand as the preferred source for plant-based food and ingredients,” said Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel. “We invite companies from across the globe to join us in Toronto at Plant Forward where we can share insights, make connections and collaborate for the future of plant-based food.”

Plant Forward attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Plant Forward’s headlining keynotes: Heather Mills, founder of multi-award winning VBites; and Suzy Amis Cameron, founder of OMD and co-founder of Verdient Foods. The event will also host speakers, panels, interactive sessions and networking opportunities highlighting themes and trends, such as sustainability, supply chain, tech convergence, and how each can be applied through innovation, investment, and research and development.

“There is tremendous momentum in Canada’s pulse industry and the world is taking notice,” said Pulse Canada President Greg Cherewyk. “Plant Forward will bring together leaders from the plant-based food, feed and ingredients sectors to discuss and develop ideas to capitalize on this momentum, increasing the demand for Canadian pulse ingredients around the world.”

“Canada’s burgeoning plant-based food industry is comprised of entrepreneurial start-ups creating innovative options for Canadian consumers and international companies who are attracted to our abundant resources to address shifting consumer tastes,” said Leslie Ewing, Executive Director of Plant-Based Foods of Canada. “Plant Forward will provide a unique venue to facilitate discussions on how to accelerate opportunities for expansion internationally while at the same time showcasing how Canadian inputs can supply the growing demand for plant-based foods.”

Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada and Plant-Based Foods of Canada are setting the stage for attendees to create meaningful connections and ignite future collaborations between leaders, researchers and investors to shape our plant-based world. A plant-forward future is on the horizon, and together we can lead a prosperous, innovative food revolution.

Registration and early-bird pricing for Plant Forward opens April 1, 2022. For more information and event details, please visit plantforwardconference.com.

About Pulse Canada

Pulse Canada is the national association representing growers, traders and processors of Canadian pulses (dry peas, beans, lentils and chickpeas), proudly leading the future of healthy, sustainable food through the growth of Canada’s pulse industry.

About Protein Industries Canada

Protein Industries Canada is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization committed to positioning Canada as a global source of high-quality plant-based food and ingredients. Over the past three years, Protein Industries Canada, along with industry, has committed more than $451 million to the Canadian plant-protein sector, primarily through projects focused on research and development or building capacity within the sector. For more information, visit proteinindustriescanada.ca.

About Plant-Based Foods of Canada

Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC) is a division of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) and acts as a strong collective voice for companies that make and market plant-based foods to increase awareness with consumers, government, and industry partners of this fast-growing industry by modernizing regulations and making plant-based foods more available.

