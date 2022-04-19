UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Award-winning, women-led Canadian food and ingredient companies announce new partnership

Delta, BC, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Fava and Big Mountain Foods, with the support of Protein Industries Canada, will announce a project to create a new line of fava-based food products for consumers and the restaurant industry. The project will be produced in the first-ever allergen free tofu factory in the world, using sustainable processing methods.

The announcement will take place in-person and virtually on Thursday, April 21 at 10 a.m. PST.

In person location:

Big Mountain Foods

904 Cliveden Avenue, Delta B.C.

Media joining in person will have the opportunity to sample the products and see parts of the processing facility.

Media may also join virtually, watch and ask questions via Zoom.

Media who wish to attend virtually can register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3lyVFuFwQf6qffUTeCbxCw.

An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners is available following the announcement.