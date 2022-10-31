UPCOMING EVENT: Plant Forward, the first-ever Canadian-led international conference on Canada’s plant-based food and ingredient innovation

Toronto, Ont., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leaders in the plant-based food and ingredient sector are gathering at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario for Plant Forward, on November 1 & 2 to shape the future of plant-based food.

The event, designed to highlight Canada’s strength as a plant-based food and ingredient powerhouse, has attracted delegates from 10 countries and will display some of the pre-eminent leaders in this growing sector. Presented by Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada and Plant-Based Foods of Canada, topics of discussion include environmental sustainability, innovation in food, use of emerging technology such as AI, consumer expectations and more.

The global demand for plant-based food continues to grow, with consumers looking for options across products – from meat alternatives to bakery and dairy replacements. Plant Forward will highlight Canada’s strength and commitment to innovation in the supply and production of plant-based ingredients and food, creating sustainable economic growth for Canada. 

View the full agenda here: https://plantforwardconference.com/#js-agenda

Media is invited to attend in person, or they may request individual interviews with organizers or attendees. Media is also invited to attend virtually by contacting info@plantforwardconference.com

 

In-person:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, 8:30 a.m. – 4:35 p.m. EDT

Where: The Westin Harbour Castle, 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON M5J 1A6

Media is requested to stop at the registration desk located on the second floor at the top of the escalators.  

