Canada’s leadership in plant-based food and ingredients on display to the world

Toronto, Ont., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last two days, on November 1 & 2, Toronto played host to global leaders in plant-based food and ingredients. The first Plant Forward, put on by Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada and Plant-Based Foods of Canada displayed Canada’s strengths as a supplier of plant-based ingredients with a focus on innovation to meet evolving consumer expectations.

“One of Canada’s best kept secrets is our strength in plant-based ingredients and food. Plant Forward vaulted Canada onto the international stage - showcasing our strength and commitment to innovation,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel said. “To attract leaders from around the world to Canada, is a testament to the respect – and promise – Canada offers to the world in the reliable supply of healthy and nutritious plant-based foods and ingredients.”

The conference welcomed 250 delegates from 11 countries, and displayed global leaders in plant-based foods such as, Suzy Amis Cameron, Murad Al-Katib, Dan Magliocco and Adam Grogan. The event displayed Canada’s strengths in plant-based food, feed and ingredients from primary production of high-protein crops such as peas and lentils, to the country’s integrated supply chain that allows ingredient processing to happen near production, reducing food miles and improving sustainability. Plant Forward also highlighted the importance of collaboration among ecosystem players, emphasizing the role plant-based food can play in improving the health and nutrition of food products through collaboration with those in the bakery, meat, dairy and beverage sectors.

“Canada has worked hard to develop a global reputation for producing healthy, sustainable pulses and pulse ingredients,” Pulse Canada President Greg Cherewyk said. “Plant Forward brought together industry leaders from around the world to showcase the Canadian advantage, helping to encourage more investment and boost the profitability of our sector right back through to the farm gate.”

Canada has seen explosive growth in plant-based foods and ingredients, with hundreds of millions of dollars invested in processing infrastructure in Canada in the past five years, positioning Canada to be a global leader in ingredient manufacturing. Food processors are now working to incorporate those ingredients into new plant-based food products helping meet the growing global consumer demand.

“At Plant Forward we saw on display the very best of Canadian ingenuity and climate-focused thinking,” Executive Director Plant-Based Foods of Canada Leslie Ewing said. “Canadian plant-based food companies showed how they are bringing innovation to bear in every part of our modern food supply. We heard that when we find ways to work together and integrate our efforts, this fast-growing industry will deliver an even greater impact for Canada and the world.”

It is expected that the plant-based food sector will contribute $25 billion annually to Canada’s economy by 2035 supported by 17,000 jobs. Since Protein Industries Canada was created in 2017, nearly half a billion dollars have been invested into accelerating innovation in Canada’s plant-based food and ingredient sector.

To view Plant Forward’s agenda, attendee list and details, please visit plantforwardconference.com.

About Pulse Canada

Pulse Canada is the national association representing growers, traders and processors of Canadian pulses (dry peas, beans, lentils and chickpeas), proudly leading the future of healthy, sustainable food through the growth of Canada’s pulse industry.

About Protein Industries Canada

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. We accelerate innovation in plant-based protein and underpin the creation of new plant-based ingredients and food. We aim to expand opportunities for the agrifood sector to make Canada a global leader in plant protein. We represent a Canadian-made solution to the global food challenge, and the trailblazers we champion lead the way. As a global agriculture powerhouse, Canada has the means, resources, and skill to turn crops into food – and transform the way the world eats. We're bringing sustainable economic growth to Canada while providing solutions for some of humanity's greatest problems. For more information, visit proteinindustriescanada.ca.

About Plant-Based Foods of Canada

Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC) is a division of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) and acts as a strong collective voice for companies that make and market plant-based foods to increase awareness with consumers, government, and industry partners of this fast-growing industry by modernizing regulations and making plant-based foods more available.

