UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Canadian partners developing new line of plant-based seafood alternatives

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konscious Foods, Merit Functional Foods and Canadian Pacifico Seaweeds, with the support of Protein Industries Canada, will announce a project focused on a new line of plant-based seafood alternatives. The new products feature Canadian-grown and -processed ingredients, and offer the same texture and taste of their traditional seafood counterparts. This successful project has been built, in part, on the long-standing expertise of the partners, including Konscious Foods’ Founder and President, Yves Potvin, who established the successful plant-based companies Yves Veggie Cuisine and Gardein.

The announcement will take place in-person on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. PST, at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver (1505 W 2nd Ave #101, Vancouver). Media and other attendees will have the opportunity to sample the products in recipes inspired by the new line.

An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners is available following the announcement.