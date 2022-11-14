UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Canadian partners developing new line of plant-based seafood alternatives

Protein Industries Canada

Regina, Saskatchewan, CANADA

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konscious Foods, Merit Functional Foods and Canadian Pacifico Seaweeds, with the support of Protein Industries Canada, will announce a project focused on a new line of plant-based seafood alternatives. The new products feature Canadian-grown and -processed ingredients, and offer the same texture and taste of their traditional seafood counterparts. This successful project has been built, in part, on the long-standing expertise of the partners, including Konscious Foods’ Founder and President, Yves Potvin, who established the successful plant-based companies Yves Veggie Cuisine and Gardein.

The announcement will take place in-person on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. PST, at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver (1505 W 2nd Ave #101, Vancouver). Media and other attendees will have the opportunity to sample the products in recipes inspired by the new line.

