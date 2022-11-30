Eolus and Simply Blue Group in partnership to develop four offshore floating wind projects in the Baltic Sea

English Swedish

Hässleholm, Sweden, 30 November 2022

Eolus and Simply Blue Group have agreed to co-develop floating offshore wind in The Baltic Sea.

The joint venture named SeaSapphire, powered by Eolus and Simply Blue Group, is commencing the early development of four commercial scale floating offshore wind parks in The Baltic Sea – two projects in Sweden and two in Finland. Simply Blue Group is an Irish blue economy project developer, developing pioneering projects in floating offshore wind, e-Fuels, wave energy and low-impact aquaculture. Eolus and Simply Blue Group each own 50% of the shares in SeaSapphire through which the partnership will take place.

“The SeaSapphire projects will strengthen and diversify our offshore portfolio. Combining Eolus’ long experience of developing renewable projects and Simply Blue Group’s expertise within floating wind will allow us to build a strong and successful partnership. It provides great opportunities to add substantial green electricity production in the Nordics”, says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

“This is a strong partnership between Simply Blue Group and Eolus, where our ambitions are similar, and our development experiences and competences complement. Our Blue Economy approach will benefit coastal societies and stakeholders in terms of new jobs and engagements in activities that will make it possible to manage the sustainable energy transition in Finland and Sweden and reach the fossil free targets”, says Sam Roch-Perks, Group CEO Simply Blue Group.

The joint venture projects are under development, and a strong focus is being put on supply chain development to provide opportunities for local job creation and exploring possibilities of alternative use of produced energy. If all were to go ahead according to current plans, the projects would produce up to 40TWh/year helping to address Sweden’s and Finland’s ambition and need to increase green electricity generation.

SeaSapphire, powered by Eolus and Simply Blue Group consists of four floating wind projects:

Skidbladner – located 100 km southeast of Stockholm, Sweden

Herkules – located 60 km southeast of The Island of Gotland, Sweden

Wellamo – located 90 km outside Satakunta Region, Finland

Undisclosed project – located in Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone in the Baltic Sea, Finland

Read more about the projects on www.seasapphire.com

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, Eolus, +46 (0)70 265 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, Eolus, +46 (0)761 16 71 99

Sara Mackeown, Group Communications Director, Simply Blue Group, +353 (0) 86 1044011

About Eolus

Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,550 MW of asset management services of which 882 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

