MEMS Sensors Market Set to Reach USD 93,112.6 Million by 2030, at a 16.9 % of CAGR - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ MEMS Sensors Market Information by Technology, Components, Application – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The MEMS Sensors Market could thrive at a rate of 16.9% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 93,112.6 Million by the end of the year 2032.

MEMS Sensors Market Key Players

Prominent market players profiled in the global MEMS Sensors market report include

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

AMS AG

Robert Bosch GMBH

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc

Silex Microsystems.

Teledyne Technologies

Sony Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

Infineon Technologies

Denso

Avago Technologies

Sensata

Measurement Specialties Inc

Analog Devices Inc

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Among others.





Scope of the Report - MEMS Sensors Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 93,112.6 Million CAGR during 2023-2032 16.9% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Development in MEMS sensor technology

Rising demand for connected devices to implement IoT. Key Market Dynamics Increase in adoption of smart connected devices.

Huge growth in the automotive and military applications





MEMS Sensors Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Growth

The are three key factors driving the MEMS sensors market. Firstly, the increasing adoption of IoT technology is fueling the demand for MEMS sensors as they play a crucial role in collecting and transmitting data from connected devices. Secondly, the growing demand for wearable devices and healthcare monitoring systems is creating opportunities for MEMS sensor manufacturers. These sensors enable real-time monitoring of vital signs and physical activities. Lastly, the automotive industry's focus on safety and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is driving the demand for MEMS sensors for applications like airbag deployment, vehicle stability control, and tire pressure monitoring.

Restraints and Challenges

The MEMS sensors market also faces certain restraints. One of the main challenges is the complex manufacturing process and high cost associated with MEMS sensor production. The fabrication of these miniature devices requires advanced technologies and precise manufacturing techniques, leading to higher production costs. Additionally, the market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering similar products, which may result in pricing pressures and reduced profit margins.

MEMS Sensors Market Segmentation

By Material: The Material in the market includes Silicon, Polymers, Metals, and Ceramics

The Material in the market includes Silicon, Polymers, Metals, and Ceramics By Type: The Type in the market includes Accelerometers, Inertial Measurement Units (IMU), Magnetometer, Pressure and Inertial Sensors, MEMS Microphone, Temperature Sensors, and Others

The Type in the market includes Accelerometers, Inertial Measurement Units (IMU), Magnetometer, Pressure and Inertial Sensors, MEMS Microphone, Temperature Sensors, and Others By Application: By Application, the segment includes Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive



MEMS Sensors Market COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the MEMS sensors market. Initially, the market experienced a decline due to disruptions in the global supply chain and reduced consumer spending on non-essential products. However, as the pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote working, telemedicine, and online education, the demand for smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices increased, subsequently driving the demand for MEMS sensors. Post COVID-19, the market is expected to witness steady growth as economies recover, and industries resume their operations.

MEMS Sensors Market Regional Analysis

North America to Head MEMS Sensors Market

North America grabbed the greatest percentage due to the growth of the electronics industry and a rise in EV sales. A number of manufacturers have increased their investments in MEMS Sensors as a result of the rise in demand for energy-efficient & long-lasting charging systems for the electronic devices like power tools and portable gadgets. This demand has been fueled by the presence of numerous market players (Qualcomm, Plugless Power, Energizer, WiTricty, etc.) as well as the ongoing technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry, the automotive industry, and medical devices. All of these elements are considerably boosting regional market expansion.





Industry Updates

May 2023 - AMS AG launched a new high-precision MEMS accelerometer. This sensor offers exceptional stability and accuracy, making it suitable for applications that require precise motion detection and measurement, such as industrial automation, robotics, and navigation systems.

