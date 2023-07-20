eGain Partners with Talkdesk to Modernize Customer Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, announced a partnership with Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, to help businesses modernize customer service with the power of AI-infused knowledge management and rich digital capabilities.



The partnership brings to market a new offering, the Talkdesk-eGain Connector, which is listed on both companies’ marketplaces – Talkdesk AppConnect™ and eGain Marketplace™. The connector includes two integrations that embed eGain’s knowledge and digital capabilities in the Talkdesk Agent Workspace™.

The knowledge integration delivers personalized answers and AI-powered conversational guidance to agents, based on context passed from Talkdesk as well as other criteria such as the agent experience level.

The digital integration enables agents to co-browse web content and collaborate securely with the customer, while simultaneously talking to them on the phone.

Through this partnership, mutual clients will have access to the full Talkdesk cloud contact center platform and eGain’s top-rated suite for knowledge-powered digital engagement.

“Studies consistently show that an improved customer experience increases customer loyalty and brand trust. Together, Talkdesk and eGain are committed to helping businesses realize this potential during every customer interaction,” said William Welch, President and COO at Talkdesk. “Organizations are increasingly recognizing this and evolving their contact centers to improve outcomes and fuel business growth.”

“Per Gartner, knowledge management is the #1 technology to elevate stakeholder experiences and operating performance in a digital world,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our integrated solution will help businesses move the needle on customer experience.”

More information

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Media contacts

eGain

Michael Messner

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4514