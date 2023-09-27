Injectable Contraceptives Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, reaching a valuation of USD 6.9 billion by 2032

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Injectable Contraceptives Market is crucial for addressing the growing need for effective and convenient contraceptive methods



The Injectable Contraceptives Market is a significant segment of the healthcare sector, focusing on the development and distribution of contraceptive solutions administered through injections. This market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing awareness about family planning, the rising demand for long-lasting contraceptives, and the growing female empowerment movements globally. As the awareness about family planning increases and the focus on women’s reproductive health intensifies, the market for injectable contraceptives is set to expand. With continuous innovation, user-centric product development, and a focus on addressing the evolving needs of women globally, the future of the Injectable Contraceptives Market promises growth, evolution, and broader adoption across various demographics.

Injectable Contraceptives Market Highlights and Key Statistics:

The Injectable Contraceptives Market globally was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to escalate to USD 6.9 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, North America dominated the Injectable Contraceptives Market, holding more than 52% of the market share.

The market for Injectable Contraceptives in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading the market is the progesterone-only injectables segment, which constituted over 64% of the market share in 2022.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3389

Injectable Contraceptives Market Report Coverage:

Market Injectable Contraceptives Market Injectable Contraceptives Market Size 2022 USD 3.5 Billion Injectable Contraceptives Market Forecast 2032 USD 6.9 Billion Injectable Contraceptives Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 7.1% Analysis Period 2020- 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Age Group, By Duration of Action, By End-User, And By Geography Injectable Contraceptives Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Agile Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V. (now part of Viatris Inc.), TherapeuticsMD Inc., Afaxys Inc., and Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Injectable Contraceptives Market Overview and Analysis:

The trajectory of the Injectable Contraceptives Market is promising, driven by the increasing preference for injectable contraceptives due to their efficacy and convenience. The market is also influenced by innovations in contraceptive formulations, focusing on enhanced safety, reduced side effects, and improved user experience. However, challenges such as cultural and social stigmas and lack of awareness can pose growth constraints.

Latest Injectable Contraceptives Market Trends and Innovations:

Development of advanced injectable contraceptives with extended duration of action and improved safety profiles.

Integration of user-friendly and discreet packaging to encourage usage among women.

Continuous research on hormonal and non-hormonal injectable contraceptives to expand the product portfolio.

Introduction of awareness and education programs to promote the benefits of family planning and contraception.

Emphasis on accessibility and affordability of injectable contraceptives in low and middle-income countries.



Major Growth Drivers of the Injectable Contraceptives Market:

The increasing awareness and acceptance of family planning and contraception methods globally.

Growing female empowerment movements and the rising demand for female-controlled contraceptive methods.

Technological advancements leading to the development of effective and safe injectable contraceptives.

Rising investments in research and development activities in the field of reproductive health.

The growing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections and the need for effective prevention methods.



Key Challenges Facing the Injectable Contraceptives Market:

Cultural and social stigmas associated with the use of contraceptives in certain regions.

Lack of awareness and access to contraceptive methods in underdeveloped regions.

Ensuring the safety and efficacy of injectable contraceptives under varying health conditions.

Meeting the diverse and evolving needs and preferences of women for contraceptive methods.

Regulatory hurdles and compliance standards affecting product development and approval.



Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/injectable-contraceptives-market

Injectable Contraceptives Market Segmentation Insights:

As per Type

Combined injectable contraceptives type

Progesterone-only injectables type Depot medroxyprogesterone acetate type Norethisterone enanthate type



Based on the Age Group

25–34 year group

15–24 years group

Above 44 years group

35–44 years group

As per Duration of Action

Long-acting duration

Short-acting duration

As per End-User

Hospital uses

Gynecology clinics uses

Other uses



Regional Overview of the Injectable Contraceptives Market:

North America, with its high awareness levels and acceptance of contraceptive methods, leads the market. Europe, with its advanced healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives for family planning, also presents significant demand for injectable contraceptives. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing awareness about family planning and improving healthcare access.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3389

List of Key Players in the Global Injectable Contraceptives Market:

Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, MedPharm Ltd., Allergan plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Agile Therapeutics, Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Afaxys, Inc. and Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related Reports:

The Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Size accounted for USD 805 Million in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 3,145 Million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Small Animal Imaging Market Size accounted for USD 986.2 Million in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 2,029.3 Million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) Market Size accounted for USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 8.3 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Browse Our Official Website Press release:

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases/injectable-contraceptives-market

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



