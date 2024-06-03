Alloy Welcomes David Randolph as Senior Vice President of Strategy

Atlanta, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alloy , the premier agency specializing in precision storytelling and experiences for imaginative tech brands, announced that it has appointed marketing veteran David Randolph as senior vice president of strategy to lead the firm’s newly formed strategy practice.

“For 12 years, Alloy has sought to redefine brands’ expectations of their agency partners by pioneering integrated marketing,” said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy. “Creating a strategy practice to unify our PR, performance marketing, UX, creative and technical departments is a natural next step as we help brands think through their toughest challenges and deliver unbridled creativity, data-driven thinking and story-based strategies.”

Randolph brings over 25 years of full-funnel marketing experience - from research and advanced analytics to brand-building and media activations as well as digital advertising, web optimization and more. He will report to Alloy’s Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Ready and work tightly day-to-day with departmental leads.

“My passion lies in leveraging technology and data to create innovative and effective solutions for the most ambitious clients,” said Randolph. “I have followed Alloy’s journey for many years and have admired how they’ve intentionally built a future-forward shop that marries modern technology with elegant creative and powerful storytelling. I’m excited to dive in, propel our team and impact our clients’ businesses.”

Before joining Alloy’s Uncommon Crew , Randolph served as executive vice president and general manager at Phase 3 where he led the vision, direction and P&L for the agency's operations. Prior to that, he served as chief strategy officer and president of DRUM Agency's Atlanta office, he built and managed the firm’s insights and strategy team. Earlier in his career, Randolph held leadership roles at 360i, BBDO and J. Walter Thompson Worldwide. Throughout these roles, he’s had the opportunity to work with iconic brands including AT&T, E*TRADE, JP Morgan, PayPal, Secureworks, SunTrust Bank and Verizon.

“I couldn’t be more excited and confident in David’s addition to our leadership team. With over two decades of experience at some of the world’s largest shops, he knows the caliber of work that today’s brands demand, and how to deliver delightfully imaginative campaigns,” Choudhury added.

Randolph’s hire comes as Alloy is experiencing significant momentum, having recently been named the 33rd fastest-growing private company in Atlanta as well as accumulating 10 new industry honors from Best Website Architecture & Design to Best Storytelling Campaign. Click here to see where Alloy shines.

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Attachment