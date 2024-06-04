Celebrate International Jazz Day Every Day with New Children’s Picture Book JAZZY JUNGLE SHOWS OFF

Charleston, SC, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After spending thirty-two years in the biotech industry, author Cynthia Lee has learned a thing or two about innovation, collaboration and hard work. While holding leadership roles at her former company, she motivated and inspired her team. Sharing her work ethic and perseverance with younger generations, including her own grandchildren, Lee debuts her first children’s book about a band of jungle animals looking for their big break. Exploring emotions and the joy of friendship and unity, Lee offers valuable life lessons for young minds.

In “Jazzy Jungle Shows Off,” five young African animals participate in a talent show, but after a disappointing reaction from the audience leaves them feeling low, they each share how they learned their unique musical sounds. Bonding over their mutual adoration of the band Jazzy Cats and their esteemed conductor, Big Catty, they make a bold move to improve their sound. And when the next performance night arrives, they’ll need to work as team if they want to wow the jungle. “With the help of a strong leader, these solo musicians discover a valuable lesson on teamwork,” Lee says.

“Jazzy Jungle Shows Off” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Cynthia Lee is the former president and CEO of a biotech company specializing in cancer therapeutics, including a breakthrough drug therapy to treat multiple cancers. Now retired, she focuses her energy on her four grandchildren. She lives in Florida with her husband and their Border Collie. “Jazzy Jungle Shows Off” is her first children’s book.

Media Contact: Cynthia Lee

cynthialeebooks24@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Cynthia Lee

