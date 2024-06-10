Cell Culture Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 80.3 Bn By 2033, At 11.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview



The Global Cell Culture Market size is expected to reach USD 31.4 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 80.3 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2033.

Cell culture is a process of growing cells under in vitro conditions outside their host, which is critical in biomedicine and biotechnology. Vaccine development for diseases is crucial given the rising worldwide demand for vaccines triggered by virus emergence.

Cell-based vaccines incurred regulatory approval in developed nations due to the ability to differentiate them from low stability bulk vaccines, and experts say that market growth is constrained by issues such as high R&D costs, lack of infrastructure, and poor awareness in the developing world, as well as unfavorable reimbursement situations and high customs duties.

Important Insights

Market Value: The global cell culture marketplace is projected to grow from USD 31.4 billion in 2024 to USD 80.3 billion by 2033, indicating a sturdy growth in demand.

Market Definition: The cell culture market consists of products, technologies, and services for developing, maintaining, and studying cells in controlled environments, essential for research, biopharmaceutical production, & therapeutic applications.

The cell culture market consists of products, technologies, and services for developing, maintaining, and studying cells in controlled environments, essential for research, biopharmaceutical production, & therapeutic applications. Product Segment Analysis: In 2024, consumables lead the product segment with a 73.8% market share, and they're expected to dominate throughout the forecasted period, reflecting their crucial role in cell culture.

In 2024, consumables lead the product segment with a market share, and they're expected to dominate throughout the forecasted period, reflecting their crucial role in cell culture. Application Segment Analysis: Drug discovery is projected to dominate the application section in 2024, retaining the highest marketplace share, driven by means of the growing demand for effective therapeutics and research advancements.

Drug discovery is projected to dominate the application section in 2024, retaining the highest marketplace share, driven by means of the growing demand for effective therapeutics and research advancements. End User Segment Analysis: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the end-user segment in 2024, having 39.4% of the market share, reflecting their investment in cell culture technology.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the end-user segment in 2024, having of the market share, reflecting their investment in cell culture technology. Regional Analysis: North America is projected to dominate the global cell culture marketplace in 2024, with a 37.0% percentage of revenue, driven by way of superior infrastructure and vast investment in biotechnology.

Latest Trends

The shift towards 3D cell culture techniques is enhancing research in drug discovery and tissue engineering, driving advancements and expanding applications in the cell culture industry.

Increased focus on regenerative medicine and personalized therapies is boosting demand for stem cell culture, driving market growth and investment in innovative applications and products.

Integration of Automation and AI is transforming the cell culture market by enhancing efficiency, reproducibility, and providing deeper insights into cell biology, fostering innovation and market growth.

Cell Culture Market: Competitive Landscape

The cell culture market features moderate competition with key players holding significant shares. Constant advancements and enhancements in cell culture platforms by these major players underscore the market's dynamic and evolving nature.

In July 2023, Merck invested USD 25.85 million in Kansas to expand cell culture media production, demonstrating their commitment to meeting growing demand and enhancing capabilities in biopharmaceutical component development and manufacturing.

Some of the prominent market players:

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

FUJIFILM Irvine

VWR International

BioSpherix Ltd

BD

Avantor

PromoCell

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Key Players

Cell Culture Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 31.4 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 80.3 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 11.0% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.0% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is one of the most important end-users that have robust demand in the cell culture market especially in 2024. Cell culture technologies are widely used throughout the entire drug discovery and development process, as well as in vaccines manufacturing and biopharmaceuticals processing. These firms need stable growth conditions for the cells, tissues, and microorganisms, enabling research and mass production of therapies.

Therefore, enhanced cell culture technologies form a strong base for advancing capabilities of these research industries and improve biologic manufacture, which are considered as significant global market drivers.

Cell Culture Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Application

Drug Discovery

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture and Engineering

Vaccine Production

Gene Therapy

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Other

Growth Drivers

The need for biopharmaceuticals propels the cell culture market, with techniques crucial for drug development and manufacturing, focusing on monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins.

Advancements in cell culture media and innovations in media formulations enhance cell growth and proliferation, driving efficient cell culture processes and contributing significantly to market growth.

Expansion of research and development activities in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are driving market growth, fostering new cell culture techniques and products, and sustaining a robust CAGR.

Restraints

Expensive nature of media, reagents, and equipment can limit adoption, particularly for small-scale labs and research institutions.

Technical challenges and issues like contamination, variability, and maintaining viability require specialized expertise and rigorous quality control, potentially slowing market growth.

Ethical concerns and stringent regulations, especially in stem cell research, can delay approvals and limit R&D activities, challenging market players.

Growth Opportunities

Increased investments in biotechnology and healthcare in Asia-Pacific and Latin America create favorable conditions for market growth, attracting new players.

Adoption of 3D cell culture techniques is expected to revolutionize tissue culture and cancer research, offering substantial growth prospects.

Introduction of advanced cell culture media and automated systems enhances efficiency and scalability, meeting evolving market needs and driving growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is set to dominate the cell culture market with a 37.0% share in 2024, driven by strong pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, extensive cell therapy research, and rising chronic disease cases.

Meanwhile, at the same time, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate driven by the rising healthcare costs, improved knowledge of cell and gene therapies, along with the adoption of advanced regenerative medicines and cancer immunotherapies in various countries.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Cell Culture Market.

In October 2023, Thermo Fisher and Lonza collaborated in to develop a scalable cell culture manufacturing platform for biopharmaceutical production.

Cytiva acquired Cevec Pharmaceuticals to enhance its biomanufacturing capabilities in cell culture and bioprocessing. October 2023, Sartorius launched BIOFLOAT™ 96-well plates for improved spheroid culture, benefiting tissue engineering and cancer research.

Sartorius launched BIOFLOAT™ 96-well plates for improved spheroid culture, benefiting tissue engineering and cancer research. In May 2023, Pfizer and Thermo Fisher partnered to expand next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based testing access for lung and breast cancer in 30+ countries.

Pfizer and Thermo Fisher partnered to expand next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based testing access for lung and breast cancer in 30+ countries. In April 2023, Agilent Technologies introduced the SureSelect Cancer CGP Assay for profiling somatic variants in solid tumors.

Agilent Technologies introduced the SureSelect Cancer CGP Assay for profiling somatic variants in solid tumors. In June 2022, Evonik introduced the cQrex portfolio for optimizing monoclonal antibody, vaccine, viral vector, and therapeutic cell production in bioprocesses.

Evonik introduced the cQrex portfolio for optimizing monoclonal antibody, vaccine, viral vector, and therapeutic cell production in bioprocesses. In February 2022, Nucleus Biologics launched Krakatoa, enabling researchers to efficiently produce custom cell culture media on-site, revolutionizing laboratory practices.

Nucleus Biologics launched Krakatoa, enabling researchers to efficiently produce custom cell culture media on-site, revolutionizing laboratory practices. In February 2022, KromaTiD introduced services for cell and blood culture growth, enhancing its product portfolio and meeting rising demand for cell culture products.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.