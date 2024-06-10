Bioinsecticides Market Expected to Expand at 12% CAGR, Reaching USD 334 Million by 2033 | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Bioinsecticides Market size was reached USD 106.8 million in 2023 and is further anticipated to reach USD 334.0 million by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2033.

Biological insecticides, or biopesticides, are natural substances obtained from plants, bacteria, fungi, nematodes, and other microbes, used to control insect pests. As part of integrated pest management (IPM) programs, they are highly favored as alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides for sustainable plant protection.

Microbial sources are set to dominate the bioinsecticides market in 2024 due to their numerous pest target range and efficiency. Like, it includes Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), Beauveria bassiana, and Metarhizium anisopliae, which provide eco-friendly, effective pest control solutions, assisting the demand for sustainable, organic farming practices.

Important Insights

The Global Bioinsecticides Market is expected to grow by USD 334.0 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 12.0% .

by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of . The microbial segment as s polymer is anticipated to lead in 2024 with a major & is also expected to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

Cereals & grains are projected to have the biggest revenue share in 2024 in the Bioinsecticides market.

North America is expected to have a 37.8% share of revenue in the Global Bioinsecticides Market in 2024.

Global Bioinsecticides Market: Trends

Increased focus on microbial-based solutions : Recent trends in the bioinsecticides market show an increase in emphasis on microbial-based formulations, like Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) strains and other beneficial microorganisms, due to their effectiveness against many pests and their eco-friendly nature.

: Recent trends in the bioinsecticides market show an increase in emphasis on microbial-based formulations, like Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) strains and other beneficial microorganisms, due to their effectiveness against many pests and their eco-friendly nature. Rise of biostimulant-bioinsecticide combinations : There's a noticeable trend towards combining bioinsecticides with biostimulants or other bio-based products to develop synergistic effects, improving plant health, resilience, and pest resistance while minimizing the dependency on synthetic chemicals.

: There's a noticeable trend towards combining bioinsecticides with biostimulants or other bio-based products to develop synergistic effects, improving plant health, resilience, and pest resistance while minimizing the dependency on synthetic chemicals. Shift towards precision agriculture : Developments in technology, including drones, sensors, and data analytics, are driving a shift towards precision agriculture, where bioinsecticides are applied more accurately and efficiently, reducing waste and optimizing pest control strategies.

: Developments in technology, including drones, sensors, and data analytics, are driving a shift towards precision agriculture, where bioinsecticides are applied more accurately and efficiently, reducing waste and optimizing pest control strategies. Growing interest in seed treatment bioinsecticides: Seed treatment bioinsecticides are getting traction as an early pest management solution, protecting crops from the moment of planting and providing convenience and affordability to farmers.

Bioinsecticides Market: Competitive Landscape

The bioinsecticides market is largely growing due to the need for sustainable agriculture, driven by natural products like bacteria, fungi, & plant extracts. Further major environmental awareness, strict pesticide regulations, heavy R&D investments, and strategic partnerships are driving market expansion, mainly through organic farming and integrated pest management practices.

Some of the major players in the market include Valent Biosciences Corporation, Certis USA L.L.C., Novozymes, Syngenta, Nufarm, BASF SE, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Valent Biosciences Corporation

Certis USA L.L.C.

Novozymes

Syngenta

Nufarm

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Marrone Bio Innovations

Koppert Biological Systems

BioWorks

Vestaron Corporation

Other Key Players

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 120.0 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 334.0 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 12.0% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.8% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Source, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the bioinsecticides market, capturing 37.8% in 2024, driven by its higher adoption of eco-friendly pest management practices and the presence of key industry players. Further, the Asia Pacific, forecasted by the OECD to become the largest producer of agricultural goods by 2030, faces challenges like land scarcity and climate change.

Further, the region's abundant resources and labor favor bioinsecticide adoption to improve crop yields and combat pest-related issues, mainly in countries like Sri Lanka and Nepal.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

The Bioinsecticides market is expected to be led by the cereals and grains segment, with the highest revenue share in 2024, due to increased consumption of cereals like barley, rice, oats, corn, wheat, and sorghum for their nutritional benefits. The higher cultivation of wheat and corn in regions like the USA and China further supports this dominance.

In addition, the market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on oilseed and pulse production, like crops like soybean, sunflower seeds, and leguminous seeds, promoting the overall market growth.





Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation

By Source

Plants

Microbials

Others

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseed & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Others

Global Bioinsecticides Market: Driver

Increasing demand for organic farming : With rising awareness about environmental sustainability & health concerns, there's a growing preference for organic food production, enhancing the need for bioinsecticides as a safer alternative to chemical pesticides.

: With rising awareness about environmental sustainability & health concerns, there's a growing preference for organic food production, enhancing the need for bioinsecticides as a safer alternative to chemical pesticides. Regulatory support and bans on harmful chemicals : Strict regulations and bans on conventional chemical pesticides due to their bad effects on ecosystems and human health are driving the adoption of bioinsecticides, creating a favorable regulatory environment for market growth.

: Strict regulations and bans on conventional chemical pesticides due to their bad effects on ecosystems and human health are driving the adoption of bioinsecticides, creating a favorable regulatory environment for market growth. Advancements in biotechnology : Current advancements in biotechnology, like genetic engineering and microbial research, are creating the development of more effective and targeted bioinsecticide formulations, improving their efficacy and market potential.

: Current advancements in biotechnology, like genetic engineering and microbial research, are creating the development of more effective and targeted bioinsecticide formulations, improving their efficacy and market potential. Expansion of integrated pest management (IPM) practices: Integrated pest management (IPM) approaches, which focus on the use of multiple pest control methods like biological controls like bioinsecticides, are gaining traction globally, driving the demand for bioinsecticides as a key component of sustainable pest management strategies.

Global Bioinsecticides Market: Restraints

Limited efficacy against certain pests : Bioinsecticides may not be as impactful as chemical pesticides against certain pest species or under certain environmental conditions, limiting their applicability & adoption in some agricultural settings.

: Bioinsecticides may not be as impactful as chemical pesticides against certain pest species or under certain environmental conditions, limiting their applicability & adoption in some agricultural settings. High production costs : The production process for bioinsecticides, which mostly includes cultivating specific microorganisms or extracting compounds from natural sources, can be expensive in comparison to chemical pesticide manufacturing, creating higher product prices and impacting broader adoption, mainly in low-income regions.

: The production process for bioinsecticides, which mostly includes cultivating specific microorganisms or extracting compounds from natural sources, can be expensive in comparison to chemical pesticide manufacturing, creating higher product prices and impacting broader adoption, mainly in low-income regions. Short shelf life and storage challenges : Bioinsecticides generally have less shelf life and may need specific storage conditions to maintain their efficacy, creating logistical challenges for distribution and storage in comparison to chemical pesticides which mostly have longer shelf lives and broader storage requirements.

: Bioinsecticides generally have less shelf life and may need specific storage conditions to maintain their efficacy, creating logistical challenges for distribution and storage in comparison to chemical pesticides which mostly have longer shelf lives and broader storage requirements. Limited awareness and education: Despite the higher interest in sustainable agriculture, there may still be limited awareness among farmers about the availability & benefits of bioinsecticides. Also, education and training on their proper use and integration into pest management practices may be lacking, limiting their adoption and market penetration.

Global Bioinsecticides Market: Opportunities

Growing demand for sustainable agriculture : The rise in global focus on sustainable agricultural practices provides a major opportunity for bioinsecticides, as they provide an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, aligning with consumer choice for safer and more ecologically sound food production methods.

: The rise in global focus on sustainable agricultural practices provides a major opportunity for bioinsecticides, as they provide an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, aligning with consumer choice for safer and more ecologically sound food production methods. Expanding market in developing countries : As awareness of environmental & health concerns related to chemical pesticide use grows in developing countries, there's a major opportunity for bioinsecticide manufacturers to enter into new markets and address the needs of farmers looking for safer and more sustainable pest control solutions.

: As awareness of environmental & health concerns related to chemical pesticide use grows in developing countries, there's a major opportunity for bioinsecticide manufacturers to enter into new markets and address the needs of farmers looking for safer and more sustainable pest control solutions. Technological advancements : Current developments in biotechnology and microbial research are leading to the development of more effective & affordable bioinsecticide formulations with better targeting and efficacy, opening up new opportunities for innovation and market expansion.

: Current developments in biotechnology and microbial research are leading to the development of more effective & affordable bioinsecticide formulations with better targeting and efficacy, opening up new opportunities for innovation and market expansion. Collaboration and partnerships: Collaborations between bioinsecticide manufacturers, agricultural research institutions, and government agencies can create innovation, support regulatory approvals, and improve market access, creating opportunities for synergistic partnerships that drive growth and market penetration.

Recent Developments in the Bioinsecticides Market

May 2024: Vittia launched IZATURBO, a new bioinsecticide formulated from Isaria javanica strain BV14, at Agrishow 2024, focusing on residue-free, environmentally safe, sustainable agricultural solutions.

McAfee Corp. launched Project Mockingbird, an AI-driven DeepFake audio detection tool, allowing users to detect & counter AI-based audio phishing attempts. February 2024: Syngenta Crop Protection and Lavie Bio Ltd announced a collaboration to develop new bioinsecticides, using Lavie Bio’s technology and Syngenta’s global research, development, and commercialization capabilities.

Syngenta Crop Protection and Lavie Bio Ltd announced a collaboration to develop new bioinsecticides, using Lavie Bio’s technology and Syngenta’s global research, development, and commercialization capabilities. January 2024: UPL unveiled Tackler, a bioinsecticide with Beauveria bassiana, developed by a research institute, proving highly effective against pests in various crops.

