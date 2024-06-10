Cell Therapy Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 32.5 Bn By 2033, At 18.6% CAGR | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Cell Therapy Market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The cell therapy market focuses on research, development, and production of cell-based treatments for conditions like most cancers, cardiovascular sicknesses, and autoimmune disorders. Utilizing stay human cells, it gives therapies such as CAR-T and stem cellular treatments.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-therapy-market/request-sample/



Market growth is pushed by ongoing research, technological advancements, and regulatory approvals from our bodies just like the CDC, WHO, and FDA. Positive clinical trial outcomes can revolutionize the market, whilst negative effects can hinder progress.

Important Insights

Market Value : The cell therapy market size is projected to reach a value of USD 32.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 18.6% .

: The cell therapy market size is projected to reach a value of by 2033 at a CAGR of . By Therapy Type Segment Analysis: Autologous therapies are projected to hold a dominant position in this market with 93.1% of market share in 2024, drive.

Autologous therapies are projected to hold a dominant position in this market with of market share in 2024, drive. By Therapeutic Focus Segment Analysis: Oncology is projected to dominate this segment with a 39.2% market share in 2024 due to the high demand for innovative cancer treatments.

Oncology is projected to dominate this segment with a market share in 2024 due to the high demand for innovative cancer treatments. Regional Analysis : North America is projected to lead the market with 67.1% of the market share in 2024, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong regulatory frameworks.

: North America is projected to lead the market with of the market share in 2024, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong regulatory frameworks. Competitive Landscape: The market is highly competitive, with major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms heavily investing in research and development.

Latest Trends

Increased Adoption of Autologous Therapies: Another driver for the market growth is focused on the increasing usage of autologous therapies, therapies taken from the patient’s own cells, as they reduce side effects deriving from incompatibility issues.

Another driver for the market growth is focused on the increasing usage of autologous therapies, therapies taken from the patient’s own cells, as they reduce side effects deriving from incompatibility issues. Stem cell research and its development: The stem cell therapy industry is being particularly enhanced by advancements in technology when it comes to stem cell research. They enhance existing therapies for underlying diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases and gradually expand the market.

Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The cell therapy market is highly competitive, with key players like Novartis, Gilead Sciences, and Johnson & Johnson focusing on market share and differentiation strategies. These companies, along with academic research institutions like Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley, drive innovation and expand the market through extensive research and product development.

Large pharmaceutical firms often outsource to smaller biotechnology companies to access advanced cell therapy technologies. This collaboration transforms research into clinical operations and commercial applications, fostering growth and technological advancements in the cell therapy market.

Some of the prominent market players:

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

JCR Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tego Science

Atara Biotherapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Dendreon Corporation

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-therapy-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Cell Therapy Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 7.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 32.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 18.6% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 67.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Therapy Type, By Therapeutic Area Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements: Modern technologies in cell therapy and IT as well as application and wide distribution of information technologies have a positive effect on the treatment process making it more effective and safer, thus affecting the market positively.

Modern technologies in cell therapy and IT as well as application and wide distribution of information technologies have a positive effect on the treatment process making it more effective and safer, thus affecting the market positively. Government Support and Funding: The funding and government endorsement enhance the research power and grant cell therapies ongoing improvement and newfound cures, as demonstrated by the continuous process of enhancing and releasing new treatments.

Restraints

High Cost of Cell Therapy Treatments: Despite the promising results, cell therapy remains expensive to implement as a vast majority of individuals demand affordable treatments for their diseases. One of the primary factors limiting cell therapy market growth is the aspect that the treatments offered are still relatively expensive, making them beyond reach for quite a number of individuals.

Despite the promising results, cell therapy remains expensive to implement as a vast majority of individuals demand affordable treatments for their diseases. One of the primary factors limiting cell therapy market growth is the aspect that the treatments offered are still relatively expensive, making them beyond reach for quite a number of individuals. Regulatory Challenges: Barriers such as regulations and financing structures that are specific to cell therapies, and long approval timelines are the main inhibitors to the commercialization and market growth of the new cell therapies.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific: The healthcare IT market is expected to receive a boost owing to investment in infrastructure and research centers in Asia-Pacific, which will create new opportunities around the globe.

The healthcare IT market is expected to receive a boost owing to investment in infrastructure and research centers in Asia-Pacific, which will create new opportunities around the globe. Development of Non-Stem Cell Therapies: Non-stem cell therapies are developed in similar approaches as stem cell therapies but involve strategies that depend on mature cells that are already differentiated. Due to the increased research in related non-stem cell departments like T cell treatment and dendritic cell treatment, the market is getting broader as it is alternatively treating a number of diseases and conditions.

Market Analysis

Autologous therapy is projected to dominate the cell therapy market with a 93.1% share in 2024. This therapy uses the patient's own cells, offering personalized treatment with reduced risk of rejection and adverse reactions.

Preferred for conditions like cancer and autoimmune diseases, it is favored by healthcare professionals for its high success rate, patient compatibility, and wide clinical applicability, spanning from dermatology to autoimmune disorder treatments.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/cell-therapy-market/

Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By Therapy type

Autologous Therapies

Stem Cell Therapies BM, Blood & Umbilical Cord-derived Stem Cells Adipose-derived cells Others

Non-Stem Cell Therapies T-cell Therapies Others

Allogenic Therapies

Stem Cell Therapies Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies

Non-Stem Cell Therapies Keratinocytes & Fibroblast-based Therapies Others



By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Dermatology

Others

Regional Analysis



North America is projected to dominate the global cell therapy market, holding a 67.1% share in 2024. This dominance is driven by a mature healthcare environment, leading research universities like Johns Hopkins and Harvard, and strong regulatory support from agencies like the FDA.

These factors create a favorable investment climate and solidify North America's strategic leadership in cell therapy development, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and pioneering research and legislative frameworks.





Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-therapy-market/request-sample/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

Home Dialysis Systems Market is expected to reach a value of USD 22.5 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 55.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Home Infusion Therapy Market is expected to reach a value of USD 41.1 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 85.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Healthcare Fabrics Market is expected to reach a value of USD 22.0 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 42.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Healthcare ERP Market is expected to reach a value of USD 8.5 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 15.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Concierge Medicine Market is expected to reach a value of USD 21.6 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 39.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Mental Health Market is expected to reach a value of USD 471.2 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 615.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Clear Aligners Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 5.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 75.8 billion at a CAGR of 33.4% by the end of 2032.

Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 114.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 204.8 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Bioremediation Market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.4 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 36.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredient Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 249.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 446.6 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Recent Developments in the Cell Therapy Market

April 2023: Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis collaborated to enhance cell therapy capabilities by introducing a U.S. manufacturing facility for viral vector production of CAR T cell therapies, boosting production efficiency and capacity.

Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis collaborated to enhance cell therapy capabilities by introducing a U.S. manufacturing facility for viral vector production of CAR T cell therapies, boosting production efficiency and capacity. March 2023: Danaher partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to tackle manufacturing challenges affecting cell therapy adoption, aiming to streamline production processes and enhance the accessibility of cell-based treatments.

Danaher partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to tackle manufacturing challenges affecting cell therapy adoption, aiming to streamline production processes and enhance the accessibility of cell-based treatments. March 2023: Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated to improve manufacturing processes for new cancer treatments, developing a robust process for next-generation, programmable autologous T cells for enhanced cancer therapy efficacy.

Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated to improve manufacturing processes for new cancer treatments, developing a robust process for next-generation, programmable autologous T cells for enhanced cancer therapy efficacy. December 2022: Kite, a Gilead Company, acquired Tmunity Therapeutics to develop advanced CAR T-cell therapies, gaining access to pre-clinical and clinical projects and an 'armored' CAR T technology platform to boost anti-tumor efficacy.

Kite, a Gilead Company, acquired Tmunity Therapeutics to develop advanced CAR T-cell therapies, gaining access to pre-clinical and clinical projects and an 'armored' CAR T technology platform to boost anti-tumor efficacy. December 2022: Kite and Arcellx, Inc. formed a strategic alliance to develop and commercialize CART-ddBCMA for treating relapsed multiple myeloma, aiming to improve treatment options and outcomes for affected patients.

Kite and Arcellx, Inc. formed a strategic alliance to develop and commercialize CART-ddBCMA for treating relapsed multiple myeloma, aiming to improve treatment options and outcomes for affected patients. June 2022: BlueRock Therapeutics completed enrollment in its Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of its investigational cell-based therapy BRT-DA01 for advanced Parkinson’s disease, targeting motor symptoms.

BlueRock Therapeutics completed enrollment in its Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of its investigational cell-based therapy BRT-DA01 for advanced Parkinson’s disease, targeting motor symptoms. March 2022: Novartis received FDA approval for Kymriah® CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, expanding the therapy's indications and providing a new treatment option for this patient group.

Novartis received FDA approval for Kymriah® CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, expanding the therapy's indications and providing a new treatment option for this patient group. March 2022: Miracell, a Korean stem cell therapy company, announced its entry into the Middle East market after successful ventures in Europe, aiming to expand its global reach and market presence.

Miracell, a Korean stem cell therapy company, announced its entry into the Middle East market after successful ventures in Europe, aiming to expand its global reach and market presence. February 2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched comprehensive commercial packaging and distribution services to support patients transitioning from clinic to commercial release across the U.S. and Europe, enhancing logistics strategies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific launched comprehensive commercial packaging and distribution services to support patients transitioning from clinic to commercial release across the U.S. and Europe, enhancing logistics strategies. January 2022: Immunocore received FDA approval for KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn) for treating unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, providing a new therapeutic option for patients with this challenging condition.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.