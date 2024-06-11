KAS(Kaspa), a PoW Layer-1, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list KSA, a Proof of Work-based Layer-1 network, on the WEB3 Zone. For all CoinW users, the KAS/USDT will be officially available for trading on 11th June 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, CoinW will also list KAS x3 ETF, and open KAS3L/USDT & KAS3S/USDT trading pairs. To celebrate the listing of KAS, we are launching the "Join the KAS bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.





Discover Kaspa (KAS): The Future of Scalable and Instant Transactions

Kaspa is revolutionizing the world of blockchain with its unique implementation of the GhostDAG/PHANTOM protocol, a scalable generalization of the Nakamoto Consensus (Bitcoin consensus). Kaspa's consensus layer supports the world's fastest, open-source, decentralized, and fully scalable Layer-1 network. Built on a robust proof-of-work engine, Kaspa features includes:

1. Instant Transaction Confirmations: With a groundbreaking blockDAG structure, Kaspa supports parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmations, achieving unparalleled speed and scalability.

2. High Security: Kaspa maintains the highest level of security inherent in proof-of-work systems, ensuring the integrity and robustness of its network.

3. Fair and Decentralized Token Distribution: Adhering to a completely fair token distribution model, Kaspa has no pre-mining, no pre-sales, and no central governance. All tokens are mined, ensuring a transparent and fair economic model.

Key Highlights of Kaspa

1. Unprecedented Hash Rate: Kaspa's total network hash rate has surpassed 1.14 PH/s, nearly ten times that of Ethereum Classic (ETC), showcasing strong miner support and future potential.

2. Strong Community Support: With over 1.98 million followers on Twitter and a robust presence on Telegram and Discord, Kaspa enjoys high market recognition and a strong consensus among miners and users alike.

3. Technical Innovations: Recent advancements include the release of the Rusty Kaspa Alpha version, rewritten in Rust to enhance performance, and support for Layer 2 solutions, smart contracts, and DeFi development.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent KAS prize pool will be up for grabs from June 11th, 2024, at 10:00 to June 18th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

