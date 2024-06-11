Brandon Hall Group Launches Comprehensive Study on the State of Corporate Learning & Development

Boca Raton, FL, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The survey, which will take 9-10 minutes to complete, covers critical topics such as:

Organizational structure and budget allocation of L&D departments

Types of training offered and technologies leveraged

Skills, competencies, and development priorities of L&D professionals

Anticipated changes in L&D staffing and resourcing

Top challenges and pain points impacting L&D effectiveness

"In today's business landscape, effective L&D strategies are paramount for driving organizational performance, employee engagement, and competitive advantage," said Mike Cooke, CEO at Brandon Hall Group™. "By participating in this study, L&D professionals will contribute to building a robust industry benchmark and gain actionable insights to enhance their own L&D initiatives."

As an incentive for participation, Brandon Hall Group is offering exclusive benefits to survey respondents. For the first 100 respondents, 5 will be randomly selected to receive complimentary registrations to a Brandon Hall Group certification program of their choice. Other respondents among the first 100 will receive a 50% discount on a certification program of their choice.

All survey responses will be kept confidential and analyzed in aggregate to identify industry trends and best practices. The findings of the study will be published in a comprehensive report, which will be made available to all participants and the wider L&D community.

To participate in the survey and contribute to this groundbreaking research, click here.

