Wheat Protein Market Growth Expected Revenue of USD 10.7 Billion by 2033 | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wheat Protein Market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.4 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Wheat proteins are consisting of gluten, albumins, globulins, & gliadins which are derived from wheat grains. These proteins are used as additives to enhance moisture retention and improve texture, & nutritional value. The growth of wheat protein is fueled by consumer health awareness, the trend towards plant-based proteins, and the versatility of wheat protein in food production.

the context of the product, wheat gluten is expected to lead the global wheat protein market driven by its popularity in bakery items & as a meat substitute in vegan products. It is also used in many food processing industries due to its functional benefits. Following wheat gluten, Protein isolate is expected to show significant growth due to its characteristic of being a high-quality protein with essential amino acids.

Based on concentration, wheat protein market is divided into three categories- 75% protein, 80% protein, & 95% protein. 75% protein is anticipated to lead the market due to its higher content of diluted protein used in dietary supplements which offers a balance between purity and cost-efficiency. Meanwhile, 80% protein-concentrated wheat offers a high purity level which is used in sports nutrition and dietary supplements.

The dry form is showing significant growth due to its better storage capacity, easy handling, and better stability compared to liquid. Distributors, manufacturers, and retailers prefers this form due to its convenient, which leads to low logistical costs and improved shelf stability. Liquid forms are experiencing notable growth in the market due to their ability to be included in food and beverage formulations.

Important Insights

by 2033 from 2025 at a CAGR of during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033. Wheat gluten is expected to lead the market capturing the largest revenue share in 2024, due to its demand in baking and as a meat alternative in vegetarian and vegan products for its properties like texture enhancement, elasticity, foaming, binding, and emulsification.

protein concentration is anticipated to dominate the wheat protein market, as it contains a higher proportion of diluted protein, making it suitable for use in dietary supplements. While, protein-concentrated wheat offers a higher level of purity, making it preferable for applications where maximum protein content is demanded. Dry wheat protein is predicted to dominate the market share in 2024, due to its superior storage capabilities, ease of handling, and enhanced stability as compared to liquid. Meanwhile, liquid forms of wheat protein are also experiencing significant growth due to their suitability for inclusion in food and beverage formulations.

North America is predicted to dominate the global wheat protein market with revenue share of 34.1% in 2024, due to rising awareness about the health benefits of these proteins, established food processing industry, high wheat production, and growing preference for nutritional products in this region.

in 2024, due to rising awareness about the health benefits of these proteins, established food processing industry, high wheat production, and growing preference for nutritional products in this region. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest region for the wheat protein market due to the growing vegan population and rising awareness about eating habits.

Global Wheat Protein Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

Functional Properties : Wheat protein offers many functional properties including emulsification, foaming, water absorption, and binding capabilities which is used in the formulation food which makes this protein suitable for a wide range of food products.

: Wheat protein offers many functional properties including emulsification, foaming, water absorption, and binding capabilities which is used in the formulation food which makes this protein suitable for a wide range of food products. Rising Health Consciousness : Wheat protein is known for its nutritional value and high protein content which is often use in vegetarian diets, sports nutrition products, and other health-focused foods as these are demanded by health concerned consumer.

: Wheat protein is known for its nutritional value and high protein content which is often use in vegetarian diets, sports nutrition products, and other health-focused foods as these are demanded by health concerned consumer. E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: Growing popularity of online platforms has benefitted easily access of wheat protein products for consumers globally. These online platforms are accessible along with popular marketing strategies highlighting the benefits of wheat protein.

Growing popularity of online platforms has benefitted easily access of wheat protein products for consumers globally. These online platforms are accessible along with popular marketing strategies highlighting the benefits of wheat protein. Technological Advancements in Processing: Wheat protein products are improving its qualities functionalities, such as enhanced solubility, texture, & flavor due to advancement in food processing technology.

Wheat protein products are improving its qualities functionalities, such as enhanced solubility, texture, & flavor due to advancement in food processing technology. Expansion of food industry: Use of wheat proteins across various food industry which played a significant role in driving the expansion of its market as they serve as a fundamental component in many food items, spanning baked goods, meat substitutes, plant-based dairy alternatives, and snack formulations.

Wheat Protein Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global wheat protein market are concentrating on launching new products, forging new partnerships, and expanding their manufacturing capabilities to boost revenue and market share.

The market is highly competitive, with significant contributions from companies like AB Amilina, Agridient, MGP Ingredients, and others.

They are diversifying their product offerings to gain a competitive edge, especially in rapidly growing regions like Asia Pacific.

Archer Daniels Midland, a prominent key player, offers a wide range of wheat protein products such as hydrolyzed wheat protein, vital wheat gluten, and wheat protein isolates.

Some of the prominent market players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Agridient

MGP Ingredients

AB Amilina

Cargill Inc

Manildra Group

Crespel & Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

Kroener Staerke

Crop Energies AG

Roquette

Other Key Players

Wheat Protein Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 7.3 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 10.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 4.4% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By concentration, By Form, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Wheat Protein Market Segmentation

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Product

Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolate

Textured Wheat Protein

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Others

By Concentration

75% protein

80% protein

95% protein

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Animal Feed

Dairy

Personal Care

Sports & Nutrition

Others

Regional Analysis



North America is expected to dominate the global wheat protein market in 2024, capturing the largest revenue share at 34.1%, which is attributed to growing awareness of the health benefit offered by wheat proteins, established food processing industry, increasing wheat production, and a preference for nutritious products in the region.

Following North America, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerges as the second-largest market for wheat protein, driven by an increasing vegan population and increasing awareness of dietary choices. Countries like China & India in South Asia are experiencing significant growth due to lower production costs & robust industrial expansion, particularly in healthcare and cosmetics, leading to increasing demand for wheat protein products.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Wheat Protein Market

January 2024 : According to the ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering report, non-allergenic wheat protein glutenin was able to cultivate striated muscle layers and flat fat layers, potentially enabling the creation of textures resembling meat.

According to the ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering report, non-allergenic wheat protein glutenin was able to cultivate striated muscle layers and flat fat layers, potentially enabling the creation of textures resembling meat. In January 2023 : Amber Wave started operation in North America's largest wheat protein facility after receiving investment from Summit Agricultural Group. The company is producing AmberPro Vital Wheat Gluten, serving as a local gluten source for industries like commercial bakeries, food ingredient plants, alternative meat producers, pet food processors, and specialty feed companies.

Amber Wave started operation in North America's largest wheat protein facility after receiving investment from Summit Agricultural Group. The company is producing AmberPro Vital Wheat Gluten, serving as a local gluten source for industries like commercial bakeries, food ingredient plants, alternative meat producers, pet food processors, and specialty feed companies. In November 2023 : Amber Wave, a leading U.S. provider of high-quality wheat protein, announced the opening of North America's largest wheat protein ingredients facility by significant investment from Summit Agricultural Group, a respected player in agribusiness and investment management

Amber Wave, a leading U.S. provider of high-quality wheat protein, announced the opening of North America's largest wheat protein ingredients facility by significant investment from Summit Agricultural Group, a respected player in agribusiness and investment management September 2023 : British alternative meat brand Squeaky Bean expanded its product range with the launch of two new offerings: the Teriyaki Duck Protein Pot and the Beef Ragu Protein Pot. These convenient meals cater to diverse tastes, demonstrating the brand's commitment to offering innovative plant-based options.

British alternative meat brand Squeaky Bean expanded its product range with the launch of two new offerings: the Teriyaki Duck Protein Pot and the Beef Ragu Protein Pot. These convenient meals cater to diverse tastes, demonstrating the brand's commitment to offering innovative plant-based options. January 2022: Cargill introduced a new line of wheat protein products tailored for meat alternative applications.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.