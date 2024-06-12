Wheat Protein Market Growth Expected Revenue of USD 10.7 Billion by 2033 | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wheat Protein Market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.4 % according to Dimension Market Research.
Wheat proteins are consisting of gluten, albumins, globulins, & gliadins which are derived from wheat grains. These proteins are used as additives to enhance moisture retention and improve texture, & nutritional value. The growth of wheat protein is fueled by consumer health awareness, the trend towards plant-based proteins, and the versatility of wheat protein in food production.
Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/wheat-protein-market/request-sample/
the context of the product, wheat gluten is expected to lead the global wheat protein market driven by its popularity in bakery items & as a meat substitute in vegan products. It is also used in many food processing industries due to its functional benefits. Following wheat gluten, Protein isolate is expected to show significant growth due to its characteristic of being a high-quality protein with essential amino acids.
Based on concentration, wheat protein market is divided into three categories- 75% protein, 80% protein, & 95% protein. 75% protein is anticipated to lead the market due to its higher content of diluted protein used in dietary supplements which offers a balance between purity and cost-efficiency. Meanwhile, 80% protein-concentrated wheat offers a high purity level which is used in sports nutrition and dietary supplements.
The dry form is showing significant growth due to its better storage capacity, easy handling, and better stability compared to liquid. Distributors, manufacturers, and retailers prefers this form due to its convenient, which leads to low logistical costs and improved shelf stability. Liquid forms are experiencing notable growth in the market due to their ability to be included in food and beverage formulations.
Important Insights
- The global wheat protein market is expected to grow by USD 10.7 billion by 2033 from 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033.
- Wheat gluten is expected to lead the market capturing the largest revenue share in 2024, due to its demand in baking and as a meat alternative in vegetarian and vegan products for its properties like texture enhancement, elasticity, foaming, binding, and emulsification.
- 75% protein concentration is anticipated to dominate the wheat protein market, as it contains a higher proportion of diluted protein, making it suitable for use in dietary supplements. While, 80% protein-concentrated wheat offers a higher level of purity, making it preferable for applications where maximum protein content is demanded.
- Dry wheat protein is predicted to dominate the market share in 2024, due to its superior storage capabilities, ease of handling, and enhanced stability as compared to liquid. Meanwhile, liquid forms of wheat protein are also experiencing significant growth due to their suitability for inclusion in food and beverage formulations.
- North America is predicted to dominate the global wheat protein market with revenue share of 34.1% in 2024, due to rising awareness about the health benefits of these proteins, established food processing industry, high wheat production, and growing preference for nutritional products in this region.
- Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest region for the wheat protein market due to the growing vegan population and rising awareness about eating habits.
Global Wheat Protein Market: Growth Drivers & Trends
- Functional Properties: Wheat protein offers many functional properties including emulsification, foaming, water absorption, and binding capabilities which is used in the formulation food which makes this protein suitable for a wide range of food products.
- Rising Health Consciousness: Wheat protein is known for its nutritional value and high protein content which is often use in vegetarian diets, sports nutrition products, and other health-focused foods as these are demanded by health concerned consumer.
- E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: Growing popularity of online platforms has benefitted easily access of wheat protein products for consumers globally. These online platforms are accessible along with popular marketing strategies highlighting the benefits of wheat protein.
- Technological Advancements in Processing: Wheat protein products are improving its qualities functionalities, such as enhanced solubility, texture, & flavor due to advancement in food processing technology.
- Expansion of food industry: Use of wheat proteins across various food industry which played a significant role in driving the expansion of its market as they serve as a fundamental component in many food items, spanning baked goods, meat substitutes, plant-based dairy alternatives, and snack formulations.
Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/wheat-protein-market/download-reports-excerpt/
Wheat Protein Market: Competitive Landscape
- Major players in the global wheat protein market are concentrating on launching new products, forging new partnerships, and expanding their manufacturing capabilities to boost revenue and market share.
- The market is highly competitive, with significant contributions from companies like AB Amilina, Agridient, MGP Ingredients, and others.
- They are diversifying their product offerings to gain a competitive edge, especially in rapidly growing regions like Asia Pacific.
- Archer Daniels Midland, a prominent key player, offers a wide range of wheat protein products such as hydrolyzed wheat protein, vital wheat gluten, and wheat protein isolates.
Some of the prominent market players:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
- Agridient
- MGP Ingredients
- AB Amilina
- Cargill Inc
- Manildra Group
- Crespel & Deiters GmbH and Co. KG
- Kroener Staerke
- Crop Energies AG
- Roquette
- Other Key Players
Wheat Protein Market Scope
|Report Highlights
|Details
|Market Size (2024)
|USD 7.3 Bn
|Forecast Value (2033)
|USD 10.7 Bn
|CAGR (2024-2033)
|4.4%
|Historical Data
|2018 - 2023
|Forecast Data
|2025 - 2033
|Base Year
|2023
|Estimate Year
|2024
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By concentration, By Form, By Application
|Regional Coverage
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/wheat-protein-market/
Wheat Protein Market Segmentation
By Form
- Dry
- Liquid
By Product
- Wheat Gluten
- Wheat Protein Isolate
- Textured Wheat Protein
- Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein
- Others
By Concentration
- 75% protein
- 80% protein
- 95% protein
By Application
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Animal Feed
- Dairy
- Personal Care
- Sports & Nutrition
- Others
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the global wheat protein market in 2024, capturing the largest revenue share at 34.1%, which is attributed to growing awareness of the health benefit offered by wheat proteins, established food processing industry, increasing wheat production, and a preference for nutritious products in the region.
Following North America, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerges as the second-largest market for wheat protein, driven by an increasing vegan population and increasing awareness of dietary choices. Countries like China & India in South Asia are experiencing significant growth due to lower production costs & robust industrial expansion, particularly in healthcare and cosmetics, leading to increasing demand for wheat protein products.
Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/wheat-protein-market/request-sample/
By Region
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- ANZ
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
Browse More Related Reports
- Home Dialysis Systems Market is expected to reach a value of USD 22.5 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 55.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.5%.
- Medical Rehabilitation Services Market is expected to reach a value of USD 200.1 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 351.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.4%.
- Home Infusion Therapy Market is expected to reach a value of USD 41.1 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 85.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.4%.
- Healthcare Fabrics Market is expected to reach a value of USD 22.0 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 42.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.5%.
- Healthcare ERP Market is expected to reach a value of USD 8.5 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 15.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.1%.
- Concierge Medicine Market is expected to reach a value of USD 21.6 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 39.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.0%.
- Mental Health Market is expected to reach a value of USD 471.2 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 615.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.0%.
- Clear Aligners Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 5.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 75.8 billion at a CAGR of 33.4% by the end of 2032.
- Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 114.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 204.8 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
- Bioremediation Market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.4 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 36.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.8%.
Recent Developments in the Wheat Protein Market
- January 2024: According to the ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering report, non-allergenic wheat protein glutenin was able to cultivate striated muscle layers and flat fat layers, potentially enabling the creation of textures resembling meat.
- In January 2023: Amber Wave started operation in North America's largest wheat protein facility after receiving investment from Summit Agricultural Group. The company is producing AmberPro Vital Wheat Gluten, serving as a local gluten source for industries like commercial bakeries, food ingredient plants, alternative meat producers, pet food processors, and specialty feed companies.
- In November 2023: Amber Wave, a leading U.S. provider of high-quality wheat protein, announced the opening of North America's largest wheat protein ingredients facility by significant investment from Summit Agricultural Group, a respected player in agribusiness and investment management
- September 2023: British alternative meat brand Squeaky Bean expanded its product range with the launch of two new offerings: the Teriyaki Duck Protein Pot and the Beef Ragu Protein Pot. These convenient meals cater to diverse tastes, demonstrating the brand's commitment to offering innovative plant-based options.
- January 2022: Cargill introduced a new line of wheat protein products tailored for meat alternative applications.
About Dimension Market Research (DMR):
Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.
We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.