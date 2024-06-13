Meridianbet (GMGI) Transforms iGaming with Newly Launched Casino Bonus Wallet Product

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a prominent global iGaming and sports betting operator and a part of the Golden Matrix Inc Group (Nasdaq: GMGI), is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Casino Bonus Wallet.



This latest innovation underscores Meridianbet's commitment to prioritizing the user experience and solidifying its position in Europe’s online casino (iGaming) community.

Key Features of the Casino Bonus Wallet

The new Casino Bonus Wallet exclusively holds casino bonus funds, which can be used to play all games in the slots offering. Players receive bonus funds by participating in active promotions on the site. Some of the standout features include:

Automated Rollover: The feature has an automated rollover system, transferring the bonus system across various products





Customizable Rollovers: Possibility to set different rollover requirements for various types of games, including table games, slots, and live casino games





Live Progress Bar: A live progress bar allows players to track their bonus progress in real-time, securing maximum transparency and engagement





Diverse Game Selection: The wallet allows for the selection of different games, categories, and providers for promotions, catering to a wide range of player preferences





Transparent Gameplay: Games eligible for bonus play are clearly and visually separated, ensuring players know exactly which games can be played with bonus money



Meridianbet's Unique Market Position

Acting as the industry unicorn, Meridianbet operates both the B2B and B2C market segments, including iGaming and sports betting. This includes a comprehensive loyalty system and other proprietary technologies that set it apart from competitors.

Proprietary Technology: Since its inception, Meridianbet has developed its software in-house, maintaining a robust online casino customer care architecture

Innovative Development: In addition to sports betting and casino back-office solutions, Meridianbet develops its own casino games (Expanse Studios), boasting a portfolio of 50 games

The company has also created a single back-office package and established a separate entity to manage this aspect of the business

Meridianbet B2B Segment

Meridianbet is currently unrolling a series of B2B solutions, which aims to leverage and capitalize on its significant market position.

Namely, more than 90% of gaming companies globally rely on third-party providers for their software needs. Meridianbet stands out as one of the few operators in this part of Europe with proprietary software.

The company is concentrating on expanding its B2B operations, growing its online casino segment.

Meridianbet’s introduction of the Casino Bonus Wallet is a testament to its ongoing innovation and dedication to providing an unparalleled gaming experience. This new product, combined with Meridianbet's strategic focus on B2B, casino growth, and US market opportunities, positions the company as a formidable player in the global iGaming industry.

About Meridianbet Group

Founded in 2001, the Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 20 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The Group’s successful business model is underpinned by the use of proprietary technology and scalable system allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information, visit

https://ir.meridianbet.com

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

