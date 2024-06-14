Meridianbet Launches EURO 2024 Special with Over 15,000 Betting Options

• With more than 15,000 unique betting options, Meridianbet ensures an unparalleled betting experience for EURO 2024 fans and sports lovers

VALLETTA, Malta, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, sports betting operator with a global footprint in 17 jurisdictions is proud to unveil a record-breaking lineup of over 15,000 unique betting options, offering the most comprehensive and engaging betting experience for the tournament.

Comprehensive Betting Options

Meridianbet’s EURO 2024 special bets and options are designed to provide a wide array of betting opportunities, including:

Team Performance Bets

Team qualifies from the group

Team qualifies for quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals, and wins

Team placement in the group (1st-4th)

Team total points in the group (spread 0-6 or exact number)

National team total goals scored and conceded

National team number of yellow and red cards

National team total goals and own goals (spread or exact number)



Match and Tournament Specifics

Team to win

Team to reach quarters, semis

Teams to play in the finals

Head-to-head (H2H) of teams for better tournament placement

Team to win and top scorer

Top 3 teams of the tournament in exact order

Double chance winner

Main referee of the finals match

Team to score the fastest goal

Whether there will be a first-time European champion

Total penalties in regular time



Statistical Bets

Team with the most goals scored

Total matches to end with 0 to 2 goals in the group phase (over/under)

Group with the least goals scored

Total matches with 5+ goals scored

Total goals scored in the group phase (over/under)

Total corner kicks in the group phase (over/under)

Total goals scored in the eliminatory phase (over/under)

Total number of fouls

Total number of matches with exact scores (over/under)

Total number of goals scored from headers in the group phase (over/under)

Total number of overtime matches in the playoffs

Total number of games ending in a win for the home team, away team, and draw

Team to concede the least goals in the group phase

Total number of offsides

Individual Awards and Recognitions

Best scorer

Scorer of the best goal of the tournament

MVP

Best assist player of the tournament

Best goalkeeper of the tournament

Best goalscorer of each national team

Group Specials

Team with the most goals scored

National team to be 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th in their group

Group total corners

Whether there will be a team not to score a single goal

Total yellow and red cards

Team head-to-heads

Whether there will be a team with all 9 points

Whether there will be a team with 0 points

Why Choose Meridianbet for EURO 2024?

Meridianbet is uniquely positioned to provide the most extensive and customizable betting options for EURO 2024. Here’s why:

Unparalleled Variety: With over 15,000 betting options, Meridianbet offers the widest range of bets, ensuring there is something for every bettor



Advanced Features: The innovative Empty Bet feature allows customers to create and place bets on any measurable event, offering unmatched customization and creativity in wagering



Global Reach: Operating in over 15 jurisdictions, Meridianbet combines local expertise with a global perspective, making it a trusted choice for bettors worldwide



Proprietary Technology: As one of the few operators with proprietary software, Meridianbet ensures a seamless and secure betting experience



Responsibility and restrictions disclaimer

Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.

