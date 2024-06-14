Meridianbet Launches EURO 2024 Special with Over 15,000 Betting Options

• With more than 15,000 unique betting options, Meridianbet ensures an unparalleled betting experience for EURO 2024 fans and sports lovers
• Betting options include team qualifications, match outcomes, player statistics, and much more, covering every possible aspect of the tournament
• Value bets for both seasoned bettors and newcomers to engage deeply with every single game
VALLETTA, Malta, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, sports betting operator with a global footprint in 17 jurisdictions is proud to unveil a record-breaking lineup of over 15,000 unique betting options, offering the most comprehensive and engaging betting experience for the tournament.
Comprehensive Betting Options
Meridianbet’s EURO 2024 special bets and options are designed to provide a wide array of betting opportunities, including:
Team Performance Bets
- Team qualifies from the group
- Team qualifies for quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals, and wins
- Team placement in the group (1st-4th)
- Team total points in the group (spread 0-6 or exact number)
- National team total goals scored and conceded
- National team number of yellow and red cards
- National team total goals and own goals (spread or exact number)
Match and Tournament Specifics
- Team to win
- Team to reach quarters, semis
- Teams to play in the finals
- Head-to-head (H2H) of teams for better tournament placement
- Team to win and top scorer
- Top 3 teams of the tournament in exact order
- Double chance winner
- Main referee of the finals match
- Team to score the fastest goal
- Whether there will be a first-time European champion
- Total penalties in regular time
Statistical Bets
- Team with the most goals scored
- Total matches to end with 0 to 2 goals in the group phase (over/under)
- Group with the least goals scored
- Total matches with 5+ goals scored
- Total goals scored in the group phase (over/under)
- Total corner kicks in the group phase (over/under)
- Total goals scored in the eliminatory phase (over/under)
- Total number of fouls
- Total number of matches with exact scores (over/under)
- Total number of goals scored from headers in the group phase (over/under)
- Total number of overtime matches in the playoffs
- Total number of games ending in a win for the home team, away team, and draw
- Team to concede the least goals in the group phase
- Total number of offsides
Individual Awards and Recognitions
- Best scorer
- Scorer of the best goal of the tournament
- MVP
- Best assist player of the tournament
- Best goalkeeper of the tournament
- Best goalscorer of each national team
Group Specials
- Team with the most goals scored
- National team to be 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th in their group
- Group total corners
- Whether there will be a team not to score a single goal
- Total yellow and red cards
- Team head-to-heads
- Whether there will be a team with all 9 points
- Whether there will be a team with 0 points
Why Choose Meridianbet for EURO 2024?
Meridianbet is uniquely positioned to provide the most extensive and customizable betting options for EURO 2024. Here’s why:
- Unparalleled Variety: With over 15,000 betting options, Meridianbet offers the widest range of bets, ensuring there is something for every bettor
- Advanced Features: The innovative Empty Bet feature allows customers to create and place bets on any measurable event, offering unmatched customization and creativity in wagering
- Global Reach: Operating in over 15 jurisdictions, Meridianbet combines local expertise with a global perspective, making it a trusted choice for bettors worldwide
- Proprietary Technology: As one of the few operators with proprietary software, Meridianbet ensures a seamless and secure betting experience
Responsibility and restrictions disclaimer
Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.
About Meridianbet
Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.
For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.
Twitter - https://twitter.com/meridianbet_ofc
Contact: ir@meridianbet.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c530fc37-d95f-4b38-b5b1-4514c81c0638