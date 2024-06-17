Biostimulants Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 5.9 Bn By 2033, At 8.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Biostimulants Market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The biostimulants market is rapidly growing due to increasing demand for sustainable agriculture. Technological advancements and research are driving this expansion, with a projected robust CAGR.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/biostimulant-market/request-sample/



By 2033, the market is expected to reach unprecedented levels, driven by the adoption of biostimulants like seaweed extracts and amino acids, crucial for improving crop yield and soil health while minimizing environmental impact.

Important Insights

Market Size: The global biostimulant market is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion in 2033 from a base value of USD 2.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1% .

The global biostimulant market is projected to reach in 2033 from a base value of in 2024, at a CAGR of . By Active Ingredient Segment Analysis: Acid-based biostimulants are expected to hold the largest market share of 48.0% in 2024 & are anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

Acid-based biostimulants are expected to hold the largest market share of in 2024 & are anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period. By Crop Type Segment Analysis: Based on the crop type, row crops & cereals are expected to be a dominant segment in the market with the largest revenue share during the forecasted period.

Based on the crop type, row crops & cereals are expected to be a dominant segment in the market with the largest revenue share during the forecasted period. By Application Segment Analysis: Foliar Treatment is expected to come out as a dominant force with a revenue share of 79.0% in 2024.

Foliar Treatment is expected to come out as a dominant force with a revenue share of in 2024. Regional Analysis: Europe is expected to hold 38.2% of revenue share in the global biostimulant market in 2024.

Latest Trends

Increasing Demand for Organic Farming: The biostimulants market is growing due to the shift towards organic farming, boosting crop yields and quality. This trend is expected to significantly increase market share by 2030.

The biostimulants market is growing due to the shift towards organic farming, boosting crop yields and quality. This trend is expected to significantly increase market share by 2030. Advancements in Biostimulant Formulations: Technological innovations in biostimulants, such as advanced seaweed extracts and amino acid-based products, are enhancing efficiency and usability, driving market growth.

Biostimulants Market: Competitive Landscape

The global biostimulants market, led by major players like BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Valagro, is rapidly growing due to the rising demand for sustainable agriculture and innovation in natural biostimulants such as seaweed extracts and amino acids.

Europe holds the largest market share in the biostimulants industry, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, with strategic partnerships and acquisitions enhancing market reach and highlighting the importance of biostimulants in improving crop yield and resilience..

Some of the prominent market players:

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

UPL Limited

Gowan Group

BASF SE

Marrone Bio Innovations

SEIPASA S.A

I. Industries

Novozymes

Koppert Biological Systems

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/biostimulant-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Biostimulants Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 2.9 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 5.9 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 8.1% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Europe Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 38.2% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Form, By Active Ingredients, By Crop Type, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers



Rising Awareness about Sustainable Agriculture: Growing eco-consciousness and adoption of sustainable farming practices are key drivers, with organic biostimulants improving soil fertility and plant growth.

Growing eco-consciousness and adoption of sustainable farming practices are key drivers, with organic biostimulants improving soil fertility and plant growth. Government Support and Subsidies: Government initiatives and subsidies promoting biostimulants over chemical fertilizers and pesticides are encouraging farmers to adopt these products, boosting market growth.

Restraints

Expansion in Emerging Markets: Regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America present growth opportunities due to increasing agricultural demand and rising awareness of biostimulants.

Regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America present growth opportunities due to increasing agricultural demand and rising awareness of biostimulants. Technological Innovations: Advances in biostimulant production methods and the introduction of multifunctional biostimulants are expected to attract more customers, enhancing market growth.

Growth Opportunities

Expansion in Emerging Markets: Regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America present growth opportunities due to increasing agricultural demand and rising awareness of biostimulants.

Regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America present growth opportunities due to increasing agricultural demand and rising awareness of biostimulants. Technological Innovations: Advances in biostimulant production methods and the introduction of multifunctional biostimulants are expected to attract more customers, enhancing market growth.

Market Analysis

Acid-based biostimulants are projected to hold 48.0% of the market share in 2024, driven by their effectiveness in enhancing nutrient uptake, root development, and plant health. Key acids like humic and fulvic improve nutrient solubility and help plants manage stress. The rising demand for sustainable practices ensures that acid-based biostimulants will significantly impact agricultural productivity and market growth.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/biostimulant-market/





Biostimulants Market Segmentation

By Form

Liquid Concentrated Liquids Liquid Concentrates Soluble Liquids

Dry Powders Granules Pellets



By Active Ingredient

Acid Based Humic Acids Fulvic Acids Amino Acids

Seaweed Extract Brown Algae (e.g., Ascophyllum nodosum, Sargassum) Red Algae Green Algae

Microbial Bacteria Fungi

Others

By Crop Type

Row Crops & Cereals Corn Wheat Rice Soybean Barley

Fruits & Vegetables Leafy Greens Root Vegetables Fruits Solanaceous Crops

Turf & Ornamentals

Others

By Application

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment Direct Soil Application Soil Drenches Fertigation Systems

Seed Treatment Seed Coating Seed Priming Inoculation Techniques



Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/biostimulant-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to dominates the global biostimulants market, holding 38.2% market share in 2024, driven by high demand, supportive regulations, and EU guidelines promoting sustainable agriculture.

Key contributors like Spain, Italy, and France utilize seaweed and amino acid-based biostimulants. Advanced R&D and a shift towards eco-friendly farming practices further bolster market growth and regional dominance.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

Grafted Polyolefins Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is further predicted to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Organic Pigment Market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 6.7 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to grow to USD 10.1 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Synthetic Natural Gas Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 39.1 billion in 2024 which is further expected to reach USD 276.2 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 24.2% for the forecast period.

Coated Glass Market is expected to be reached USD 53.3 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 125.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Chitosan Market is expected to be valued at USD 20.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 112.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

Commercial Greenhouse Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 40.6 billion in 2024 which is further expected to reach a market value of USD 93.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Copper Fungicides Market is forecasted to amount to USD 372.3 million in 2024 which is estimated to eventually increase to USD 597.8 million in 2033 with a 5.4% CAGR.

Biodegradable Plastic Market is expected to hit a market value of USD 7.4 billion in 2024 and further is looking forward to reaching USD 24.0 billion in 2033 with a CAGR of 13.9%.

Tire Material Market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 75.1 billion in 2024 & USD 106.5 billion by 2033, having expanded at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.9%

Marine Lubricants Market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 8,530.1 million in 2024 and is expected to maintain a steady CAGR of 4.8% for the forecast period (2024-2033).

Recent Developments in the Global Biostimulants Market

May 2023: Yara International announced a new global production plant for biostimulants and specialty crop nutrition products to boost agricultural yields and quality.

Yara International announced a new global production plant for biostimulants and specialty crop nutrition products to boost agricultural yields and quality. March 2023: Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. launched Promalin, a biorational product with gibberellins 4 and 7, and cytokinin 6-Benzyladenine, developed by Valent Biosciences, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. launched Promalin, a biorational product with gibberellins 4 and 7, and cytokinin 6-Benzyladenine, developed by Valent Biosciences, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India. January 2023: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. acquired U.S.-based biostimulants manufacturer FBSciences Holdings, Inc., expanding its footprint in the biostimulants market significantly.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. acquired U.S.-based biostimulants manufacturer FBSciences Holdings, Inc., expanding its footprint in the biostimulants market significantly. January 2023: Archer Daniels Midland Company launched NeoVita 43 biostimulant to enhance corn yield through improved nutrient use efficiency, aiming at better crop productivity.

Archer Daniels Midland Company launched NeoVita 43 biostimulant to enhance corn yield through improved nutrient use efficiency, aiming at better crop productivity. March 2022: Valagro, with its subsidiary Valagro Biosciences, launched Talete in India to increase Crop Water Productivity, addressing water scarcity issues in agriculture.

Valagro, with its subsidiary Valagro Biosciences, launched Talete in India to increase Crop Water Productivity, addressing water scarcity issues in agriculture. August 2022: BASF Venture Capital GmbH and Aqua-Spark invested USD 18.5 million in Sead Energy Pvt. Ltd., enhancing BASF’s seaweed-derived biostimulants portfolio and expanding sustainable practices.

BASF Venture Capital GmbH and Aqua-Spark invested USD 18.5 million in Sead Energy Pvt. Ltd., enhancing BASF’s seaweed-derived biostimulants portfolio and expanding sustainable practices. June 2022: FMC Corporation launched "Biologicals by FMC," offering over 50 biological products, including biostimulants and bionematicides, with new global biopesticide launches planned soon.

FMC Corporation launched "Biologicals by FMC," offering over 50 biological products, including biostimulants and bionematicides, with new global biopesticide launches planned soon. February 2022: LIPOFABRIK developed Plant Boost, a Bacillus subtilis-based biostimulant authorized in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and the U.K., enhancing plant protection.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR)

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.