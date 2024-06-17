Clinical Trials Market Forecast: USD 174.3 Billion by 2033, Driven by 6.8% CAGR | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Clinical Trials Market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 96.8 billion and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 174.3 billion by 2033, according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033.

The clinical trials marketplace is critical for evaluating new treatments, driven through rising chronic and rare sicknesses, biopharmaceutical innovation, and medical technology advances. Key players in this market encompass pharmaceutical companies, CROs, & government organizations, participating in trial phases.

Growth is fueled by growing healthcare costs, globalized trials, personalized medication, and decentralized models. Challenges like regulatory hurdles, patient recruitment, and high costs remain, yet the market is set for continuous growth.

Important Insights

Market Value: This market is projected to reach a market value of USD 174.3 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.8% .

Phase 3 is projected to show its prominence in the phase segment with the highest market share in 2024. By Study Design Analysis: Interventional are expected to command this segment with 41.0% of the market share in 2024.

Interventional are expected to command this segment with of the market share in 2024. By Indication Analysis: Oncology is projected to exert its dominance in the indication segment with the highest market share in 2024.

Oncology is projected to exert its dominance in the indication segment with the highest market share in 2024. By Sponsor Analysis: Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are projected to command the sponsored segment with the highest market share in 2024.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are projected to command the sponsored segment with the highest market share in 2024. By Application Analysis: Vaccines are projected to exert prominence in this segment with 39.0% of the market share in 2024.

Vaccines are projected to exert prominence in this segment with of the market share in 2024. By End User Analysis: The hospitals are projected to exert their dominance in the end-user segment with the highest market share in 2024.

The hospitals are projected to exert their dominance in the end-user segment with the highest market share in 2024. Regional Overview: North America is expected to exert its dominance on the global clinical trials market with 51.5% of the market share in 2024.

Latest Trends

The rise of digital health technologies has popularized virtual clinical trials, permitting remote monitoring & data collection, which reduces the need for physical site visits. This trend complements patient participation, lowers trial costs, and presents higher access to various patient populations, enhancing the generalizability of research outcomes.

Oncology remains a dominant focal point inside the clinical trials market because of the high prevalence of most cancers and the urgent need for advanced new treatments. Innovations in personalized treatment and immunotherapies are driving more targeted and effective cancer therapies.

Clinical Trials Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive global clinical trials market is dominated by using primary players like IQVIA, Parexel, LabCorp, and Syneos Health, who leverage significant experience and advanced technology. Phase III trials hold the largest market share because of their vital role in drug approval. North America leads the marketplace, accompanied by Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

New entrants focus on micro-segments to pass direct competition and often pursue partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, maintaining a dynamic and evolving competitive landscape.

Some of the prominent market players:

PAREXEL International Corporation

IQVIA

Charles River Laboratory

Omnicare

Kendle

Chiltern

Clinipace

Laboratory Corporation of America

Eli Lilly and Company

ICON PLC

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

Other Key Players

Clinical Trials Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 96.8 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 174.3 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.8% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 51.5% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Phase, By Study Design, By Indication, By Service Type, By Sponsor, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is increasing the demand for clinical trials. As the global population grows, the incidence of these conditions increases, requiring continued research and development of new treatments, thus expanding the market for clinical trials.

Advances in medical technology, such as next-generation sequencing, AI, and machine learning, are transforming clinical trials. This technology improves trial design, patient recruitment, and data analysis, making trials more efficient and cost-effective. Innovations such as decentralized testing and real-time data monitoring are also improving test results and patient compliance, driving market growth.

Restraints

The excessive cost of conducting scientific trials is a substantial restraint. Expenses related to patient recruitment, data management, and regulatory compliance can be prohibitive, especially for small and medium-sized organizations, limiting their capacity to take part in clinical research and slowing innovation and market growth.

Stringent regulatory requirements and prolonged approval methods can obstruct the progress of clinical trials. Compliance with regulations across different countries adds complexity and delays, increasing costs and extending timelines for bringing new treatments to market, and poses a significant restraint on market dynamics.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer extensive growth opportunities for the clinical trials marketplace. These regions provide large, various patient populations and lower operational costs, making them appealing for carrying out clinical trials. Improved healthcare infrastructure and regulatory support in these regions further facilitate expansion.

The rise of personalized medicine, which tailors treatments primarily based on individuals’ genetic profiles, is opening new possibilities inside the medical trials market. This method, especially in oncology and rare diseases, enhances treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.





Market Analysis

Interventional research is expected to dominate the global clinical trials market with a 41.0% share in 2024, in the main due to its role in assessing new treatments’ efficacy and protection. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and adaptive trials are key, offering robust, bias-minimized results and versatility.

Non-randomized trials also make a contribution to valuable real-world insights, underscoring interventional research’s importance for regulatory approval and market access.

Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

By Phase

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 4

By Study Design

Interventional

Treatment Studies Randomized Control Trial Adaptive Clinical Trial Non-randomized Control Trial

Observational Cohort Study Case-Control Study Cross-Sectional Study Ecological Study

Expanded Access

By Indication

Autoimmune/Inflammation Rheumatoid arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Others

Pain Management Chronic Pain Acute Pain

Oncology Blood Cancer Solid Tumors Other

CNS Condition Epilepsy Parkinson’s Disease (PD) Huntington’s Disease Stroke Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Muscle Regeneration Others

Diabetes Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Obesity Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Cardiovascular Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Others

By Service Type

Protocol Designing

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Site Identification

Bioanalytical Testing Services Cell-based Assays Virology Testing Method Development, Optimization, & Validation Serology, Immunogenicity, & Neutralizing Antibodies Biomarker Testing Services PK/PD (Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics) Testing Services Other Bioanalytical Testing Services

Analytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Decentralized Clinical Services

Medical Device Testing Services

Others

By Sponsor

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

By Application

Vaccine

Cell & Gene Therapy

Small Molecules

Others

By End User

Hospital

Laboratories

Clinics

Regional Analysis

The global clinical trials market is led by North Americaas it is projected to hold a 51.5% market share by 2024, especially in the US, due to its robust research infrastructure, numerous trials, and high participation rates. Key factors behind its prominence include significant R&D funding, favorable regulation, and technological developments such as virtual trials.

Dominated by independent and elevated access testing, the North American market is poised for steady growth driven by innovation and rising demand.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Global Clinical Trials Market

January 2024, Abbott announced completing the first trials for its Volt Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for treating heart rhythm disorders.

announced completing the first trials for its Volt Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for treating heart rhythm disorders. January 2024, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA approval to expand its clinical trial for HT-001, a potential treatment for skin toxicities.

Inc. received FDA approval to expand its clinical trial for HT-001, a potential treatment for skin toxicities. August 2023, LG Chem applied to the Italian Medicines Agency for Phase 3 trials of its gout treatment, Tigulixostat.

applied to the Italian Medicines Agency for Phase 3 trials of its gout treatment, Tigulixostat. August 2023, Parexel and Partex partnered to use AI-driven solutions for faster drug discovery and development, reducing portfolio risks.

partnered to use AI-driven solutions for faster drug discovery and development, reducing portfolio risks. August 2023, Novo Nordisk announced its acquisition of Inversago Pharma to develop new therapies for obesity, diabetes, and metabolic diseases.

announced its acquisition of Inversago Pharma to develop new therapies for obesity, diabetes, and metabolic diseases. July 2022, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) began an early-stage clinical trial for a vaccine to prevent Nipah virus infection.

began an early-stage clinical trial for a vaccine to prevent Nipah virus infection. May 2022, the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and Moderna Inc . started a Phase I clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine antigen in Rwanda and South Africa.

. started a Phase I clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine antigen in Rwanda and South Africa. April 2022, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Explora BioLabs Holdings, Inc., a provider of contract vivarium research services.

