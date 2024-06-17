Clinical Trials Market Forecast: USD 174.3 Billion by 2033, Driven by 6.8% CAGR | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview
The Global Clinical Trials Market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 96.8 billion and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 174.3 billion by 2033, according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033.
The clinical trials marketplace is critical for evaluating new treatments, driven through rising chronic and rare sicknesses, biopharmaceutical innovation, and medical technology advances. Key players in this market encompass pharmaceutical companies, CROs, & government organizations, participating in trial phases.
Growth is fueled by growing healthcare costs, globalized trials, personalized medication, and decentralized models. Challenges like regulatory hurdles, patient recruitment, and high costs remain, yet the market is set for continuous growth.
Important Insights
- Market Value: This market is projected to reach a market value of USD 174.3 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.8%.
- By Phase Analysis: Phase 3 is projected to show its prominence in the phase segment with the highest market share in 2024.
- By Study Design Analysis: Interventional are expected to command this segment with 41.0% of the market share in 2024.
- By Indication Analysis: Oncology is projected to exert its dominance in the indication segment with the highest market share in 2024.
- By Sponsor Analysis: Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are projected to command the sponsored segment with the highest market share in 2024.
- By Application Analysis: Vaccines are projected to exert prominence in this segment with 39.0% of the market share in 2024.
- By End User Analysis: The hospitals are projected to exert their dominance in the end-user segment with the highest market share in 2024.
- Regional Overview: North America is expected to exert its dominance on the global clinical trials market with 51.5% of the market share in 2024.
Latest Trends
- The rise of digital health technologies has popularized virtual clinical trials, permitting remote monitoring & data collection, which reduces the need for physical site visits. This trend complements patient participation, lowers trial costs, and presents higher access to various patient populations, enhancing the generalizability of research outcomes.
- Oncology remains a dominant focal point inside the clinical trials market because of the high prevalence of most cancers and the urgent need for advanced new treatments. Innovations in personalized treatment and immunotherapies are driving more targeted and effective cancer therapies.
Clinical Trials Market: Competitive Landscape
The competitive global clinical trials market is dominated by using primary players like IQVIA, Parexel, LabCorp, and Syneos Health, who leverage significant experience and advanced technology. Phase III trials hold the largest market share because of their vital role in drug approval. North America leads the marketplace, accompanied by Europe and the Asia-Pacific.
New entrants focus on micro-segments to pass direct competition and often pursue partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, maintaining a dynamic and evolving competitive landscape.
Some of the prominent market players:
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- IQVIA
- Charles River Laboratory
- Omnicare
- Kendle
- Chiltern
- Clinipace
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Eli Lilly and Company
- ICON PLC
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Pfizer Inc.
- Other Key Players
Clinical Trials Market Scope
|Report Highlights
|Details
|Market Size (2024)
|USD 96.8 Bn
|Forecast Value (2033)
|USD 174.3 Bn
|CAGR (2024-2033)
|6.8%
|Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share
|North America
|Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region
|51.5%
|Historical Data
|2017 - 2022
|Forecast Data
|2025 – 2033
|Base Year
|2023
|Estimate Year
|2024
|Segments Covered
|By Phase, By Study Design, By Indication, By Service Type, By Sponsor, By Application, By End User
|Regional Coverage
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Growth Drivers
- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is increasing the demand for clinical trials. As the global population grows, the incidence of these conditions increases, requiring continued research and development of new treatments, thus expanding the market for clinical trials.
- Advances in medical technology, such as next-generation sequencing, AI, and machine learning, are transforming clinical trials. This technology improves trial design, patient recruitment, and data analysis, making trials more efficient and cost-effective. Innovations such as decentralized testing and real-time data monitoring are also improving test results and patient compliance, driving market growth.
Restraints
- The excessive cost of conducting scientific trials is a substantial restraint. Expenses related to patient recruitment, data management, and regulatory compliance can be prohibitive, especially for small and medium-sized organizations, limiting their capacity to take part in clinical research and slowing innovation and market growth.
- Stringent regulatory requirements and prolonged approval methods can obstruct the progress of clinical trials. Compliance with regulations across different countries adds complexity and delays, increasing costs and extending timelines for bringing new treatments to market, and poses a significant restraint on market dynamics.
Growth Opportunities
- Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer extensive growth opportunities for the clinical trials marketplace. These regions provide large, various patient populations and lower operational costs, making them appealing for carrying out clinical trials. Improved healthcare infrastructure and regulatory support in these regions further facilitate expansion.
- The rise of personalized medicine, which tailors treatments primarily based on individuals’ genetic profiles, is opening new possibilities inside the medical trials market. This method, especially in oncology and rare diseases, enhances treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.
Market Analysis
Interventional research is expected to dominate the global clinical trials market with a 41.0% share in 2024, in the main due to its role in assessing new treatments’ efficacy and protection. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and adaptive trials are key, offering robust, bias-minimized results and versatility.
Non-randomized trials also make a contribution to valuable real-world insights, underscoring interventional research’s importance for regulatory approval and market access.
Clinical Trials Market Segmentation
By Phase
- Phase 1
- Phase 2
- Phase 3
- Phase 4
By Study Design
- Interventional
- Treatment Studies
- Randomized Control Trial
- Adaptive Clinical Trial
- Non-randomized Control Trial
- Observational
- Cohort Study
- Case-Control Study
- Cross-Sectional Study
- Ecological Study
- Expanded Access
By Indication
- Autoimmune/Inflammation
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Osteoarthritis
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
- Others
- Pain Management
- Chronic Pain
- Acute Pain
- Oncology
- Blood Cancer
- Solid Tumors
- Other
- CNS Condition
- Epilepsy
- Parkinson’s Disease (PD)
- Huntington’s Disease
- Stroke
- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- Muscle Regeneration
- Others
- Diabetes
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Obesity
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Cardiovascular
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Others
By Service Type
- Protocol Designing
- Patient Recruitment
- Laboratory Services
- Site Identification
- Bioanalytical Testing Services
- Cell-based Assays
- Virology Testing
- Method Development, Optimization, & Validation
- Serology, Immunogenicity, & Neutralizing Antibodies
- Biomarker Testing Services
- PK/PD (Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics) Testing Services
- Other Bioanalytical Testing Services
- Analytical Testing Services
- Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services
- Clinical Trial Data Management Services
- Decentralized Clinical Services
- Medical Device Testing Services
- Others
By Sponsor
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Others
By Application
- Vaccine
- Cell & Gene Therapy
- Small Molecules
- Others
By End User
- Hospital
- Laboratories
- Clinics
Regional Analysis
The global clinical trials market is led by North Americaas it is projected to hold a 51.5% market share by 2024, especially in the US, due to its robust research infrastructure, numerous trials, and high participation rates. Key factors behind its prominence include significant R&D funding, favorable regulation, and technological developments such as virtual trials.
Dominated by independent and elevated access testing, the North American market is poised for steady growth driven by innovation and rising demand.
By Region
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- ANZ
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
Recent Developments in the Global Clinical Trials Market
- January 2024, Abbott announced completing the first trials for its Volt Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for treating heart rhythm disorders.
- January 2024, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA approval to expand its clinical trial for HT-001, a potential treatment for skin toxicities.
- August 2023, LG Chem applied to the Italian Medicines Agency for Phase 3 trials of its gout treatment, Tigulixostat.
- August 2023, Parexel and Partex partnered to use AI-driven solutions for faster drug discovery and development, reducing portfolio risks.
- August 2023, Novo Nordisk announced its acquisition of Inversago Pharma to develop new therapies for obesity, diabetes, and metabolic diseases.
- July 2022, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) began an early-stage clinical trial for a vaccine to prevent Nipah virus infection.
- May 2022, the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and Moderna Inc. started a Phase I clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine antigen in Rwanda and South Africa.
- April 2022, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Explora BioLabs Holdings, Inc., a provider of contract vivarium research services.
