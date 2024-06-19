Medical Sensor Market Growth Accelerates: USD 273.7 Bn Revenue by 2033 | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Global Medical Sensor Market size is expected to reach USD 53.8 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 273.7 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Medical sensors are important in healthcare, supporting data collection critical for diagnosis, therapy, and monitoring. Found in many devices like imaging systems and wearables, their adoption grows due to allowing faster, more accurate detection and management of health conditions. Integrated into medical technologies, they significantly improve patient care.

Heart rate sensors are expected to lead the global medical sensor market in 2024, critical for monitoring patient health, mainly in cardiovascular disease management. Further, temperature sensors are expected to experience significant growth, driven by increased health monitoring practices and rising hospitalization rates due to chronic diseases and advanced medical technology adoption.

Wearable sensors are anticipated to dominate the medical sensor market in 2024, supporting patient monitoring through integration into clothing or direct attachment to the body. They track physiological and motion activities, helping in healthcare indicators recording. In addition, implantable/ingestible sensors anticipate higher growth, offering accurate healthcare solutions despite regulatory challenges.

Important Insights

Global Medical Sensor Market: Trends

Remote Patient Monitoring Expansion : The post-COVID-19 pandemic era accelerated the adoption of remote patient monitoring solutions, driving the need for medical sensors that allow constant monitoring of vital signs and health parameters outside traditional healthcare settings.

: The post-COVID-19 pandemic era accelerated the adoption of remote patient monitoring solutions, driving the need for medical sensors that allow constant monitoring of vital signs and health parameters outside traditional healthcare settings. AI and Machine Learning Integration : The rise in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms with medical sensors allows for live data analysis, predictive analytics, and personalized healthcare interventions, improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes.

: The rise in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms with medical sensors allows for live data analysis, predictive analytics, and personalized healthcare interventions, improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes. Wearable Biosensors : There is an increasing trend towards wearable biosensors capable of monitoring many biomarkers in real-time, allowing early disease detection, personalized health tracking, and proactive healthcare management.

: There is an increasing trend towards wearable biosensors capable of monitoring many biomarkers in real-time, allowing early disease detection, personalized health tracking, and proactive healthcare management. Smart Implantable Devices: Advances in implantable medical sensor technology, like smart pacemakers and glucose monitoring implants, are providing patients with chronic conditions greater autonomy and enhancing long-term health outcomes through constant monitoring and data-driven interventions.

Medical Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape

The global medical sensor market is strongly competitive, with many players competing for market dominance. Key competitors use advanced R&D capabilities to pioneer advanced sensor technologies customized to different healthcare needs. Strategic alliances, partnerships, and mergers are commonplace, and support portfolio expansion and market consolidation.

Focusing on customer-centric strategies, companies give importance to product excellence, reliability, and regulatory adherence to sustain competitive edges. With healthcare tech advancing and the demand for advanced sensors rising, competition is set to escalate, supporting innovation and market expansion.

Some of the major players in the market include Honeywell International Inc, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Hologic Inc, Medtronic Plc, Smith Medical Inc, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Honeywell International Inc

GE Healthcare

Stryker Corporation

Hologic Inc

Medtronic Plc

Smith Medical Inc

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV

Omron Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Other Key Players

Medical Sensor Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 53.8 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 273.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 19.8% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 35.6% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The hospitals and clinics segment as an end user is expected to lead the medical sensor market, driven by a high patient population and advanced medical technologies. These facilities, staffed with skilled technical personnel, experience a growth in patient influx, supporting segment growth. Medical sensors are integral in general wards and intensive care units, supporting constant monitoring of critical signs, and enhancing patient care.

Further, long-term care centers and nursing homes anticipate rapid growth, due to aging demographics and a rise in chronic illnesses. Health sensors play an important role in these settings, allowing constant patient monitoring and improving health outcomes in the middle of the rising number of diseases.





Medical Sensor Market Segmentation

By Type

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Blood Glucose Sensors

Blood Oxygen Sensors

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

Motion Sensors

Image Sensors

Flow Sensors

Heart Rate Sensors

Others

By Product

Handheld Diagnostic Sensors Chronic illness & at risk-monitoring Patient admission triage Logistical tracking In-hospital clinical monitoring Post-acute care monitoring

Wearable Sensors Disposable wearable sensors Non-disposable wearable sensors Wellness monitoring Chronic illness & at risk-monitoring Patient admission triage Logistical tracking In-hospital clinical monitoring Sensor therapeutics Post-acute care monitoring Implantable/Ingestible Sensors Wellness monitoring Chronic illness & at risk-monitoring Patient admission triage In-hospital clinical monitoring Sensor therapeutics Post-acute care monitoring



By Technology

Wearable

Implantable

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Minimally Invasive

Ingestible

By Application

Handheld Diagnostic Sensors

Chronic Illness & At Risk-Monitoring

Wellness Monitoring

Patient Admission Triage

Logistical Tracking

In Hospital Clinical Monitoring

Sensor Therapeutics

Post-Acute Care Monitoring Home-based Others



By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Long-term care centers & Nursing homes

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Medical Sensor Market: Driver

Technological Advancements : Constant innovation in sensor technology, like miniaturization, higher accuracy, and connectivity, is driving growth in the global medical sensor market.

: Constant innovation in sensor technology, like miniaturization, higher accuracy, and connectivity, is driving growth in the global medical sensor market. Rising Healthcare Expenditure : The rise in spending on healthcare infrastructure, mainly in developing economies, is driving the need for medical sensors used in diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment.

: The rise in spending on healthcare infrastructure, mainly in developing economies, is driving the need for medical sensors used in diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. Aging Population : With the global population aging, there is a rise in the need for medical sensors to monitor chronic conditions and provide customized healthcare solutions, driving market growth.

: With the global population aging, there is a rise in the need for medical sensors to monitor chronic conditions and provide customized healthcare solutions, driving market growth. Remote Patient Monitoring: The switch towards remote patient monitoring and telehealth services, mainly post-pandemic, is driving the need for wearable and implantable medical sensors, supporting market expansion.

Global Medical Sensor Market: Restraints

Regulatory Challenges : Strict regulatory needs for medical devices, like sensors, can create barriers to market entry and product development, causing better compliance costs and delays.

: Strict regulatory needs for medical devices, like sensors, can create barriers to market entry and product development, causing better compliance costs and delays. Data Security Concerns : The expansion of medical sensors collecting sensitive patient data creates concerns about data security and privacy, creating hesitancy among consumers and healthcare providers to adopt these technologies.

: The expansion of medical sensors collecting sensitive patient data creates concerns about data security and privacy, creating hesitancy among consumers and healthcare providers to adopt these technologies. Limited Reimbursement Policies : Inadequate payment policies for medical sensor technologies, mainly in emerging markets, can impact market growth by limiting access to these devices for patients & healthcare providers.

: Inadequate payment policies for medical sensor technologies, mainly in emerging markets, can impact market growth by limiting access to these devices for patients & healthcare providers. Technical Limitations: Technical challenges like sensor accuracy, reliability, and interoperability issues may impact the broader adoption of medical sensor technologies, mainly in critical healthcare applications where accuracy is most important.

Global Medical Sensor Market: Opportunities

Wearable Health Tech : The increase in the adoption of wearable devices for health & fitness monitoring provides opportunities for medical sensor market expansion, mainly in areas like constant vital signs monitoring and activity tracking.

: The increase in the adoption of wearable devices for health & fitness monitoring provides opportunities for medical sensor market expansion, mainly in areas like constant vital signs monitoring and activity tracking. Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) : The integration of medical sensors with IoT technologies allows real-time data collection, analysis, and transmission, providing opportunities for better patient care, remote monitoring, and predictive analytics.

: The integration of medical sensors with IoT technologies allows real-time data collection, analysis, and transmission, providing opportunities for better patient care, remote monitoring, and predictive analytics. Personalized Medicine : Medical sensors play an important role in the development of personalized medicine by providing live data on individual health parameters, enabling customized treatment plans and accurate healthcare interventions.

: Medical sensors play an important role in the development of personalized medicine by providing live data on individual health parameters, enabling customized treatment plans and accurate healthcare interventions. Point-of-Care Testing (POCT): The need for decentralized diagnostic solutions is driving the advancement of portable and easy-to-use medical sensors for point-of-care testing, providing opportunities for market growth in both developed and emerging markets.

Recent Developments in the Medical Sensor Market

March 2024: Stryker announced its expansion as an Indian R&D presence with an advanced 55,600-square-foot facility, combining advanced infrastructure and supporting microbiology capabilities to drive innovation and ensure product quality.

Stryker announced its expansion as an Indian R&D presence with an advanced 55,600-square-foot facility, combining advanced infrastructure and supporting microbiology capabilities to drive innovation and ensure product quality. February 2024: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati researchers created an affordable gel-based wearable device capturing motion signals, helping monitoring of patients' subtle movements, and supporting timely interventions through wireless connectivity.

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati researchers created an affordable gel-based wearable device capturing motion signals, helping monitoring of patients' subtle movements, and supporting timely interventions through wireless connectivity. January 2024: Medtronic plc announced that it got CE Mark approval for the MiniMed 780G system featuring Simplera Sync, a compact, all-in-one CGM with enhanced user experience, eliminating fingersticks, and reducing size.

Medtronic plc announced that it got CE Mark approval for the MiniMed 780G system featuring Simplera Sync, a compact, all-in-one CGM with enhanced user experience, eliminating fingersticks, and reducing size. December 2023: Neuranics launched a magnetic sensor development kit for wireless transmission of heart magnetic activity to smartphones, tablets, or laptops, replacing ECG sensors for medical and fitness monitoring.

Neuranics launched a magnetic sensor development kit for wireless transmission of heart magnetic activity to smartphones, tablets, or laptops, replacing ECG sensors for medical and fitness monitoring. March 2023: Medtronic and NVIDIA announced a collaboration to advance AI in healthcare, integrating with NVIDIA's Holoscan and IGX platforms for on-spot data processing.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the medical sensor market with over 35% revenue share in 2024, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher expenditure, and key industry presence. The US drives growth with strong R&D investments and a driving ecosystem for health sensor companies.

Further, Europe follows, driven by demand for sensors and better data management systems, while Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth. Factors like an increase in cardiac diseases, mainly in India and China, and significant diabetes rates, which along with regional company presence, drives the Asia Pacific's market share.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

