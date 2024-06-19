Electrosurgical Generator Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 3.7 Bn by 2033, at 8.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Global Electrosurgical Generator Market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2033.

Electrosurgery uses electrical energy to generate heat for medical purposes like hemostasis and tissue removal. It includes techniques like electrocautery, coagulation, and tissue vaporization. Electrosurgical generators produce high-frequency currents for better tissue cutting and bleeding control. These generators support both bipolar and monopolar electrosurgery methods. In monopolar electrosurgery, current travels from the electrode through the tissue to a return pad, while bipolar electrosurgery conducts current directly through the tissue without a return pad.

Important Insights

The Electrosurgical Generator Market is expected to grow by USD 1.7 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 8.0%.

from 2025 with a The bipolar electrosurgical segment is projected to lead in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

Dermatology as an application is anticipated to lead the Electrosurgical Generator market in 2024.

The hospital segment is set to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Electrosurgical Generator market.

North America is predicted to hold a 44.7% share of revenue in the Global Electrosurgical Generator Market in 2024.

Global Electrosurgical Generator Market: Trends

Integration of Robotics : Adoption of robotic-assisted surgery using electrosurgical generators for better accuracy and control.

: Adoption of robotic-assisted surgery using electrosurgical generators for better accuracy and control. Miniaturization : Development of compact & portable electrosurgical devices for use in ambulatory settings &smaller operating rooms.

: Development of compact & portable electrosurgical devices for use in ambulatory settings &smaller operating rooms. Smart Technology : Using smart features like connectivity and data analytics for live monitoring and analysis during surgeries.

: Using smart features like connectivity and data analytics for live monitoring and analysis during surgeries. Energy-Based Devices: Rising interest in energy-based surgical devices beyond traditional electrosurgery, like ultrasonic and radiofrequency technologies.

Electrosurgical Generator Market: Competitive Landscape

The electrosurgical generators market is competitive, with companies looking for innovation and product differentiation. They develop advanced, accurate, and safe high-frequency devices. Frequent technological developments, strategic partnerships, and mergers improve product portfolios and expand global reach while aiming at stringent regulations and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Some of the major players in the market include B. Braun SE, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, US Medical Innovations, CONMED Corporation, Ethicon Inc., and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Braun SE

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

US Medical Innovations

CONMED Corporation

Ethicon Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc

CooperSurgical Inc

Stryker Corporation

MKS Instruments

Other Key Players

Electrosurgical Generator Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.8 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 3.7 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 8.0% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 44.7% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is set to dominate the global electrosurgical generators market in 2024, capturing 44.7% market share, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and strict regulatory standards ensuring device quality. The increased adoption of electrosurgical devices across various surgeries drives the market growth. In addition, the demand for innovative, customized electrosurgical instruments and accessories personalized to surgeons' demands drives the market. Europe is also expected for significant market growth, assisted by specialized healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and factors like highly chronic diseases and aging populations.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

The hospital sector is expected to lead the electrosurgical generators market, enhancing the highest revenue share throughout the projected period. With their higher patient influx, hospitals heavily depend on these generators for many surgical procedures. Strict regulations mandating the use of safe & efficient electrosurgical generators further drive their broad adoption in this sector. In addition, significant growth is expected in the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment, fueled by rising surgical volumes, chronic disease prevalence, and an aging population. ASCs play a major role in delivering outpatient surgical care that is both cost-effective and convenient, contributing to enhanced healthcare system efficiency.

Electrosurgical Generator Market Segmentation

By Type

Bipolar

Monopolar

By Product

Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Generators

Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Generators

Molecular Resonance Electrosurgery Generators

Argon Plasma Electrosurgery Generators

Accessories

By Application

Urology

Gynecology

Dermatology

Gastroenterology

ENT

General Surgery

Others

By End Users

Hospitals Academic Community Private

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Global Electrosurgical Generator Market: Driver

Technological Advancements : Constant innovation in high-frequency electrosurgical devices enhances precision and safety.

: Constant innovation in high-frequency electrosurgical devices enhances precision and safety. Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries : Increase in preference for less invasive procedures drives market growth.

: Increase in preference for less invasive procedures drives market growth. Regulatory Compliance : Strict obedience to regulatory standards ensures product quality and market acceptance.

: Strict obedience to regulatory standards ensures product quality and market acceptance. Strategic Partnerships and Mergers: Collaborations & acquisitions enhance product offerings and expand market presence globally.

Global Electrosurgical Generator Market: Restraints

High Cost : Advanced electrosurgical generators can be expensive, limiting adoption.

: Advanced electrosurgical generators can be expensive, limiting adoption. Regulatory Hurdles : Strict regulatory requirements can delay product launches & increase compliance costs.

: Strict regulatory requirements can delay product launches & increase compliance costs. Risk of Complications : Potential complications & safety concerns linked with electrosurgical procedures can impact market growth.

: Potential complications & safety concerns linked with electrosurgical procedures can impact market growth. Limited Skilled Professionals: A shortage of trained healthcare professionals to operate electrosurgical devices can limit market expansion.

Global Electrosurgical Generator Market: Opportunities

Emerging Markets : Untapped potential in emerging economies provides growth opportunities for market expansion.

: Untapped potential in emerging economies provides growth opportunities for market expansion. Technological Innovation : Constant development in technology opens avenues for developing more efficient & safer electrosurgical devices.

: Constant development in technology opens avenues for developing more efficient & safer electrosurgical devices. Increasing Aging Population : The rise in the elderly population globally drives demand for surgical procedures, enhancing market opportunities.

: The rise in the elderly population globally drives demand for surgical procedures, enhancing market opportunities. Rise in Chronic Diseases: The increasing number of chronic diseases requires surgical interventions, creating demand for electrosurgical generators.

Recent Developments in the Electrosurgical Generator Market

May 2024: US Medical Innovations announced FDA 510k Clearance (K240297) for Canady Helios Cold Plasma Ablation System, like XL-1000 CP Smart Electrosurgical Generator.

US Medical Innovations announced FDA 510k Clearance (K240297) for Canady Helios Cold Plasma Ablation System, like XL-1000 CP Smart Electrosurgical Generator. March 2024: Intuitive's da Vinci 5, a next-gen robotic system, got FDA 510(k) clearance, evolving from the highly used da Vinci Xi with over 150 enhancements.

Intuitive's da Vinci 5, a next-gen robotic system, got FDA 510(k) clearance, evolving from the highly used da Vinci Xi with over 150 enhancements. January 2024: Olympus Corporation introduced the ESG-410 Surgical Energy Platform, providing traditional and advanced energy applications, like ultrasonic dissection and hybrid energy.

Olympus Corporation introduced the ESG-410 Surgical Energy Platform, providing traditional and advanced energy applications, like ultrasonic dissection and hybrid energy. November 2023: Alesi Surgical got FDA clearance for the Ultravision system, featuring a pioneering surgical tool integrating electrosurgery and top-notch smoke control in one device.

