FE International Advises Acquisition of Asperato by Unaric

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International , the leading mergers and advisory firm for technology businesses, announces the acquisition of Asperato, a leading Salesforce software vendor and payment solutions provider, by Unaric, a company building the largest suite of apps on the Salesforce platform. FE International served as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor on the transaction.



Founded in 2010, Asperato helps Salesforce customers collect and make payments from around the world. The application integrates with 18 payment providers and processes over $1.2 billion annually on behalf of their customers. The business has a significant presence in the U.S., UK, and APAC with customers in real estate, tech, and financial services industries. The acquisition by Unaric unites two important partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, bridging the gap between Salesforce and a payment provider.

“Finding the right home for Asperato was more than simply the bottom line. We have been looking for a partner to further grow the business and reach its untapped potential and Unaric is that and more,” said Nick Chaffe, CEO of Asperato.

“This acquisition strengthens our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem. We are excited to be introduced to a wider audience of customers who can experience firsthand the innovative solutions we offer,” said Jim Smith, COO of Asperato.

This acquisition is Unaric's fourth since June 2023, with Asperato joining Salesbolt, Accountability Solutions and Mirage Computer Systems in Unaric's RevOps suite.

“We admire what Asperato has achieved over the past decade and are confident they will integrate seamlessly into the Unaric family,” said James Gasteen, CEO and Co-Founder of Unaric. “Asperato joins a strategically constructed team who not only understands their business, but can also drive their existing initiatives further.”

“This deal is another nod to the strong momentum in the tech space. Tech deals, especially in digital media, SaaS, and AI, are still booming,” said Randal Stephenson, Head of Investment Banking at FE International. “While AI rightfully grabs attention, it’s important to not overlook the value other sectors offer in the market.”

About Asperato

Asperato helps Salesforce customers collect payments from all over the world. With over 14 years’ experience in this industry, Asperato has connected over 250 businesses and have processed over $1.2 billion annually on behalf of their customers. Asperato’s team is made up of dedicated pre- and post-sales managers and highly experienced technology and payment specialists – all of whom are ready and able to help you grow your business the way you want. For more information, visit https://asperato.com/

About Unaric

Unaric partners with and acquires Salesforce ISVs to help them grow and expand. We're an experienced team who have built and grown multiple companies in the SaaS and ISV space and are uniquely positioned to help bring smaller ISVs together to help them continue their journey. For more information visit, https://www.unaric.com/