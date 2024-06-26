Aggreko Energy Solutions to Power U.S. Formula E Race

HOUSTON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in innovative energy solutions, will provide energy storage and advanced generators for the upcoming 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix . The energy provider recently announced a multi-year partnership with Formula E – the world’s first net zero carbon sport – to help the series achieve its emissions reduction target of 45% across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2030. The Hankook Portland E-Prix, held June 29-30, will be the first North American event Aggreko supports under this partnership.



To maintain a reliable energy source for the two-day event, Aggreko will install its Tier 4F generators throughout the event site. Aggreko’s solutions will power guest services for attendees and support the overall energy needs of the event.

“We’re honored to be partnering with Formula E as its global energy provider,” said Stephen Saal the North America Sales and Marketing Vice President at Aggreko. “As the world’s foremost racing event powered by clean energy, Formula E stands as a great example of what zero carbon energy can achieve for spectator events. We’re honored that the organization has selected Aggreko to ensure the whole event runs as cleanly and reliably as the cars themselves.”

“Each Formula E race requires different energy demands, especially with a vast majority of its calendar being street tracks,” said Start Russell, Senior Electrical Systems Engineer, Formula E. “We needed a reliable, sustainable, and integrated solution that could handle and adapt to the energy demands of our large-scale operations. Aggreko’s past support of events that require always-on energy makes the company an ideal fit for designing and deploying a custom solution for the Hankook Portland E-Prix.”

Aggreko’s support of the Hankook Portland E-Prix comes on the heels of other major motorsport events utilizing the company’s energy solutions. As the company builds its expertise in energizing high-profile racing events, these races join Aggreko’s decades of experience designing energy solutions for spectator and sporting events around the world.

To learn more about Aggreko’s environmentally friendly, temporary energy solutions for events, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/sectors/events .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aggreko.com/en .

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

