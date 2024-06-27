ChainSwap Uses Chainlink CCIP To Power Cross-Chain Swaps, Soon To Be Instant And Available Through Telegram Bot

Dubai, UAE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last four months, ChainSwap has been leveraging the capabilities of Chainlink CCIP — the industry standard for secure cross-chain interoperability — across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, and Base mainnets. By utilizing Chainlink CCIP’s token transfer mechanism, ChainSwap enables secure, seamless swaps between tokens on the enabled blockchains, showcasing what is possible when you build a robust platform on Chainlink CCIP.



Why ChainSwap Chose Chainlink CCIP

Chainlink CCIP was selected for its unparalleled security, achieving level-5 cross-chain security and being backed by the Risk Management Network, an independent network of nodes that acts as a secondary validation service for detecting and halting anomalous activity. This integration ensures that users can enjoy secure, seamless cross-chain swaps, addressing the historical risks associated with cross-chain infrastructure.

Performance, Security, and Impact of Integrating Chainlink CCIP

Since integrating Chainlink CCIP, ChainSwap has undergone multiple audits and passed with flying colors. The platform has amassed over $10 million in volume with nearly 2,000 unique wallets utilizing the platform over the last four months. These metrics highlight the reliability and robustness of ChainSwap built on the secure foundation provided by Chainlink CCIP. Integrating Chainlink CCIP has not only enhanced the security and functionality of ChainSwap but has also driven significant growth and user engagement. The seamless cross-chain swaps, bolstered by Chainlink CCIP’s robust security measures, have made ChainSwap one of the preferred platforms for users seeking efficient and secure token transactions. Moreover, the integration process has been straightforward, with solid communication and support from the Chainlink Labs team, facilitating a smooth implementation.

Key Benefits of Chainlink CCIP

Defense-in-depth security: Powered by Chainlink’s industry-standard oracle networks. Chainlink CCIP also features additional layers of protection via the Risk Management Network and transfer rate limits.

Simplified Token Transfers: Chainlink CCIP features a plug-and-play solution consisting of audited token pool contracts that handle the complexity of burning and minting or locking and unlocking tokens across chains. Chainlink CCIP Token Transfers also have additional security features like rate limits, and enable ecosystem partners to easily build new capabilities around a supported token via a single Chainlink CCIP interface

Programmable Token Transfers: Chainlink CCIP messages are programmable, enabling token transfers and arbitrary data transfers to be one atomic transaction, allowing for instructions to be passed in the data payload regarding what to do with the tokens once they arrive at the destination chain.

Seamless integration: A single, easy-to-integrate interface for a unified cross-chain developer experience. Simply integrate Chainlink CCIP onchain and start building secure cross-chain applications.

Utilities Beyond Cross-Chain Swaps

While the primary integration of Chainlink CCIP is with ChainSwap’s cross-chain swapping protocol, ChainSwap is also building utilities beyond cross-chain swaps which will leverage Chainlink CCIP, including:

Telegram Trading Bot: This feature is in its final stages of development and will simplify user experience by allowing trading directly via Telegram with a number of additional features, utilizing Chainlink CCIP to enable secure and seamless cross-chain transactions.

Near Instant Cross-Chain Swaps: ChainSwap will host its own USDC liquidity pairs to significantly improve the speed of cross-chain transactions while continuing to utilize Chainlink CCIP.

Intra-Chain Swaps: This feature is currently live and allows users to directly swap tokens on their native chains with optimal liquidity and low fees so that all swapping can be done from one simple user interface.





Additional Current and Future Developments Outside of Chainlink CCIP

Privacy Swaps: Allows for anonymous swapping between assets.

Multi-Chain DEX: In the future ChainSwap will offer full decentralized exchange capacities with the ability to host liquidity pools for trading across multiple blockchains, also leveraging Chainlink CCIP for secure cross-chain functionality.

ChainSafe: Provides additional security for tokens by offering multi-factor authentication and PIN protection through an innovative contract.





Future Plans

As Chainlink CCIP continues to improve its capabilities, ChainSwap will be at the forefront of implementing its offerings to ensure the best performance and security for its users. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, ChainSwap aims to provide a secure, seamless, and efficient platform for all its users.

“We’re excited to be using the industry-standard Chainlink CCIP to enable secure, seamless swaps across the multichain ecosystem. Having already powered over $10M in transaction value, ChainSwap and Chainlink are scaling the onchain economy and will power the future of cross-chain DeFi.” — Fitzy, Founder of ChainSwap

About ChainSwap

ChainSwap is a leading platform for secure, near-instant cross-chain swaps, leveraging Chainlink CCIP. It offers seamless cross-chain, intra-chain, and privacy swaps on multiple blockchains. With an easy-to-use Telegram interface, account abstraction tools, a future multi-chain DEX, and innovative dispersion technology, ChainSwap enhances user experience and security. Learn more about ChainSwap: Linktree

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the universal platform for pioneering the future of global markets onchain. Chainlink has enabled over $12 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.