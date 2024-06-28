Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.05.2024

In May the EfTEN United Property Fund distributed almost 260 thousand euros to unit owners. As a result, the net asset value (NAV) of the fund unit fell by 0.9% to EUR 10.61 in May. Excluding the cash distribution, EfTEN United Property Fund NAV would have increased by 0.1%. If the fund's investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares is reflected on the basis of its net value, the NAV of the EfTEN United Property Fund unit would be 10.70 euros.

In June, the fund made the first investment of 24 thousand euros in EfTEN Capital AS's new fund EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund aimed at institutional investors. This fund invests in various real estate projects that require additional financing to complete. The first investment, with a term of 50 months, co-financed the purchase of an office building in Vilnius. In total, EfTEN United Property Fund will invest up to 300 thousand euros in the new fund.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/



