Meridianbet Aces Wimbledon 2024 with 180,000+ Tailored Betting Options

VALLETTA, Malta, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 137th edition of The Championships at Wimbledon approaches, Meridianbet, Europe’s one of the leading and oldest sports betting operator, unveils an unparalleled array of betting options for tennis enthusiasts and sports bettors alike.

Unprecedented Betting Variety

Meridianbet is set to offer an astounding 270 distinct betting options for each of the 675 matches scheduled throughout the tournament. This amounts to a staggering total of 182,250 unique betting opportunities, providing an unmatched level of engagement for Wimbledon fans.

Comprehensive Betting Options

Meridianbet's Wimbledon offerings include:

Standard match winner bets

Set winner predictions

Total games over/under

Handicap games

Total sets

Total breaks per player

Player win and games combined bets

Correct score in games and sets

Bet Builder options for all available markets

The Bet Builder feature allows customers to combine multiple bets within a single match, further expanding the potential for customized wagering experiences.

The world’s Most Prestigious Sporting Event

The Championships at Wimbledon, entering its 137th edition, stands as the oldest tennis tournament globally and is widely regarded as the most prestigious of the four Grand Slams. This rich history and tradition add an extra layer of excitement to the betting experience.

Why Choose Meridianbet for Wimbledon?

Unrivaled Variety: With over 180,000 betting options, Meridianbet offers something for every type of bettor

Expert Odds: Leveraging years of experience in tennis betting markets to provide competitive odds



User-Friendly Platform: Easy navigation through the extensive betting options



Global Reach: Operating in 17 jurisdictions, combining local expertise with a global perspective

Responsibility and restrictions disclaimer

Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

