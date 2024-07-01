Cross-industry Team Led by IPG Mediabrands, SeenThis and PubMatic Creates Climate Action Marketplace

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Mediabrands, the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and SeenThis, the adaptive streaming company, have announced a milestone agreement to create a Climate Action Marketplace (CAM), the industry’s first green advertising marketplace. CAM leverages the adaptive streaming technology from SeenThis along with PubMatic’s premier inventory and the technology prowess of IPG Mediabrands performance agency, KINESSO.



IPG Mediabrands has been working with SeenThis since 2021 and has benefited from increased campaign performance, high-quality creative and the potential for reducing data transfer compared to conventional advertising technology, thereby minimizing carbon emissions. The new offering will be available to all IPG Mediabrands clients beginning in Q2 2024. CAM will initiate sustainability through carbon emissions reduction, while leveraging the benefits of working through Orion opted-in partners.

“Our advertisers strive to deliver campaigns of the highest quality and meet performance goals while simultaneously integrating strategies to minimize carbon emissions. With our Climate Action Marketplace, we can deliver on all fronts. By leveraging SeenThis adaptive streaming technology as a default across our media delivery, we can make an enormous positive impact for our clients and reduce data transfer - thus carbon emissions - in the process,” said Martin Bryan, Global Chief Sustainability Officer at IPG Mediabrands.

SeenThis adaptive streaming technology loads creatives instantly, in the highest possible quality and with less data waste. Data is transferred only for creative assets in-view, thereby reducing a brand’s digital carbon footprint. The new agreement allows all campaigns to use SeenThis adaptive streaming, which provides a dramatically better viewer experience and performance while using less data than conventional advertising technology.

Utilizing PubMatic’s premier supply, SeenThis video-in-display units offer reduced data waste, as well as cost-efficiency. SeenThis adaptive streaming technology enables minimal load-time, and removes file-size restrictions and unnecessary data transfer, thus minimizing CO2 emissions while delivering unrivaled performance uplifts. IPG Mediabrands clients can easily activate on CAM as part of their go-to market investment strategy at no incremental cost.

“Our partnership with IPG Mediabrands and SeenThis provides brands with a solution that delivers incredible advertising experiences on premium content while also reducing their carbon footprint. It’s exciting to collaborate with other companies that are creating solutions that deliver both performance and sustainability at a global scale as we seek to build a better, more responsible supply chain for digital advertising,” said Kyle Dozeman, CRO at PubMatic.

“IPG Mediabrands is taking a bold step forward to create immediate improvements for their own business and for their clients. With SeenThis’ proprietary adaptive streaming technology, IPG Mediabrands is embracing the next generation of digital advertising with better performance, beautiful viewer experiences and reduced carbon emissions,” said Susan Kravitz, Head of Commercial Partnerships at SeenThis.

About SeenThis:

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content compared to traditional technology. With billions of streams served for 1000+ brands in 40+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across seven offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy-efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co .

About IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). IPG Mediabrands manages over $47 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM, Initiative and Mediahub and through its award-winning specialized business units Healix, KINESSO, MAGNA, Mediabrands Content Studio, Orion Holdings, Rapport, and the IPG Media Lab. IPG Mediabrands clients include many of the world’s most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 18,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries. Learn more at www.ipgmediabrands.com

