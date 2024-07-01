3D Imaging Market Size Is Expected to Reach USD 165.3 Bn by 2032, at 19.8% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global 3D Imaging Market size was valued at 32.5 billion by 2023 and it is further anticipated to attain a market value of USD 165.3 Billion by 2032, according to Dimension Market Research. The market is expected to check in at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The global 3D imaging market engages in activities related to the development, manufacturing, distribution, and application of technologies for three-dimensional imaging. Comprising hardware, software, and services, it includes essential devices like

Important Insights

Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the global 3D imaging market as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 165.3 billion by 2032. This represents a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1 9.8% , commencing from its 2023 base value of USD 32.5 billion .

Growing 3D printing capacity and additive technology integration in consumer electronics, along with customization for specific industrial needs, drive high demand for advanced 2D camera models. These models necessitate services that combine hardware solutions with essential software algorithms, fostering success and widespread adoption across industries.

Large enterprises' global reach enhances the attractiveness of 3D imaging, catering to diverse needs in collaboration, design, and manufacturing processes across regions. In-house IT teams in these enterprises have the expertise to adeptly handle the integration and customization of intricate technologies, such as 3D imaging.

The prevalence of on-premise solutions in certain industries, particularly those emphasizing data security and regulatory compliance like healthcare and finance, can be explained by their superior control over sensitive 3D imaging data.

The North American region commands a substantial 36.1% market share in the global 3D Imaging market. This region, notably the United States, functions as a hub for technological innovation, with a concentration of key organizations, research institutions, and startups leading the way in this imaging technology.

Latest Trends

Ongoing technological advancements in 3D imaging, encompassing hardware and software enhancements, drive market growth.

Improved sensors, displays, and processing capabilities contribute to the evolution of 3D imaging solutions.

Diverse applications across industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment, fuel market expansion.

Increased adoption in clinical diagnostics, virtual reality, and 3D printing impacts market dynamics positively.

The healthcare sector, particularly in clinical imaging and surgical planning, serves as a significant growth driver.

Emphasis on advanced medical technology fosters innovation and growth in the 3D imaging segment.

3D Imaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, Trimble, and NVIDIA. are the key players in this market who highlight the competition in structuring a global 3D imaging market. These industry giants extensively invest in research and development to obtain a competitive advantage over other players.

Regional and emerging market participants thrive in this market by offering specialized through the higher adoption of superior technology. The market witnesses an expansion of rental and leasing services to cater to flexible equipment demands. Adaptation to changing customer preferences, customization, and robust post-sales support underscores the dynamic competitiveness of the industry.

Some of the prominent market players:

General Electric

TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH

PLANMECA OY

Ajile Light Industry

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

EOS Imaging

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

INTRASENSE

eCential Robotics

FARO

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Other Key Players

3D Imaging Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 32.5 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 165.3 Bn CAGR (2024-2032) 19.8% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 36.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Organization, By Deployment Mode, By End-User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Healthcare applications, along with international collaborations and regulatory compliance, shape the dynamic landscape. Hardware dominates with a 48.9% market share, playing a crucial role in developing 3D imaging systems and benefiting from ongoing advancements in sensor and display technologies. The adaptability of 3D cameras across various industries and the integration of 3D printing and additive technologies contribute to the high demand for advanced hardware solutions.

In the organizational context, large enterprises dominate the 3D imaging segment in 2023 and are poised for continued growth. Their extensive financial resources, widespread operations, and diverse business units drive the adoption of 3D imaging technologies. Large enterprises leverage in-house IT expertise to manage complex integrations effectively, allowing for comprehensive implementations. Their ability to navigate extended decision-making cycles aligns with the impactful adoption of advanced technologies like 3D imaging.

The healthcare and life sciences sector plays a prominent role in the 3D imaging market, especially in medical imaging, diagnostics, and surgical planning. Utilized in preoperative training and intraoperative navigation, 3D imaging enhances precision and reduces risks in surgeries. Advancements in medical research benefit from insights provided by 3D imaging into biological systems, contributing to scientific progress.

3D Imaging Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware 3D Sensor 3D Display

Others

Software

Services

By Organization

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By End-User

Healthcare & Life Science

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Architecture

Media & Entertainment

Security & Surveillance

Others

Growth Drivers



Increased Healthcare Adoption: Rising demand for 3-D imaging in clinical diagnostics and surgical planning, pushed by way of its capability to offer specific anatomical insights and improve patient consequences drives market growth.

Rising demand for 3-D imaging in clinical diagnostics and surgical planning, pushed by way of its capability to offer specific anatomical insights and improve patient consequences drives market growth. Expanding Entertainment Industry: Growing use of 3-D imaging in films, animation, and digital data reports, fueled by the aid of consumer need for immersive entertainment content material.

Growing use of 3-D imaging in films, animation, and digital data reports, fueled by the aid of consumer need for immersive entertainment content material. Advancements in Industrial Applications: Adoption of 3-D imaging for production, robotics, and quality control purposes, enhancing operational performance and allowing innovative production processes.

Adoption of 3-D imaging for production, robotics, and quality control purposes, enhancing operational performance and allowing innovative production processes. Emergence of 5G Technology: Integration of 3D imaging with high-speed 5G networks, facilitating real-time facts transmission and allowing new packages in sectors like remote sensing and augmented reality.

Restraints

High Initial Costs: Initial funding in hardware, software programs, and infrastructure for 3D imaging solutions poses a barrier to entry for smaller organizations and companies.

Initial funding in hardware, software programs, and infrastructure for 3D imaging solutions poses a barrier to entry for smaller organizations and companies. Complexity of Implementation: Integrating 3D imaging technology into existing workflows can also require specialized information and sources, hindering considerable adoption throughout industries.

Integrating 3D imaging technology into existing workflows can also require specialized information and sources, hindering considerable adoption throughout industries. Data Privacy Concerns: Handling sensitive 3D imaging data raises privacy and security issues, leading to regulatory compliance challenges and potential reluctance from end-users.

Handling sensitive 3D imaging data raises privacy and security issues, leading to regulatory compliance challenges and potential reluctance from end-users. Limited Accessibility: Access to superior 3D imaging technologies may be restricted in certain regions or industries, impacting marketplace growth and innovation potential.

Growth Opportunities

Healthcare Expansion: Increasing demand for 3D imaging in telemedicine, robot surgery, and personalized healthcare drives growth opportunities for innovative medical imaging solutions and diagnostic applications.

Increasing demand for 3D imaging in telemedicine, robot surgery, and personalized healthcare drives growth opportunities for innovative medical imaging solutions and diagnostic applications. Augmented Reality Integration: Integration of 3D imaging with augmented reality (AR) technologies creates new possibilities for immersive experiences in gaming, training, and education sectors.

Integration of 3D imaging with augmented reality (AR) technologies creates new possibilities for immersive experiences in gaming, training, and education sectors. A utomotive Industry Advancements: Growing adoption of 3D imaging for autonomous vehicle development, driver assistance systems, and virtual prototyping offers opportunities for more suitable safety and innovation in automotive design.

Growing adoption of 3D imaging for autonomous vehicle development, driver assistance systems, and virtual prototyping offers opportunities for more suitable safety and innovation in automotive design. Industrial Applications Diversification: Expansion of 3D imaging into industrial sectors together with construction, architecture, and aerospace presents opportunities for virtual twin simulation, and predictive maintenance solutions..

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global 3D imaging market, contributing 36.1% of total sales in 2023. North America, led by the US, has long held dominance in the global 3D imaging market. Key factors include being a technological innovation hub, a strong presence of industry players, early adoption across sectors, and a robust healthcare sector driving demand.

The entertainment industry's significant use of 3D imaging and the region's commitment to research, development, and strategic alliances further strengthen its leadership.

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the 3D Imaging Market

November 2023 :A 10-year-long strategic collaboration was announced by the University of Wisconsin which aims to expand its medical imaging system.

:A 10-year-long strategic collaboration was announced by the University of Wisconsin which aims to expand its medical imaging system. October 2023 : Flexism was acquired by Autodesk which aims to use their facility for factory stimulation and operations in the upcoming future.

: Flexism was acquired by Autodesk which aims to use their facility for factory stimulation and operations in the upcoming future. June 2023 : A collaboration was formed between Nanyang Technological University, Panasonic Factory Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., and SC3DP which aims to create multi-wavelength high-power lasers.

: A collaboration was formed between Nanyang Technological University, Panasonic Factory Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., and SC3DP which aims to create multi-wavelength high-power lasers. June 2023: FARO formed a strategic partnership with HOLOGATE’s subsidiary HGXR to improve their reality solutions for training and simulation.

