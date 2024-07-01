Oral Care Market Size to Reach USD 40.7 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.3%: Insights by Dimension Market Research

New York, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Oral Care Market size is expected to reach USD 40.7 million by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 76.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2033.

The global oral care industry offers products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, and denture products, focusing on health and oral hygiene. Driven by consumer preferences for natural, organic, and advanced technological products, the market is expanding rapidly.

E-commerce growth, environmental consciousness, and cultural influences also shape market dynamics, impacting product development and promotional strategies to meet diverse consumer demands worldwide.

Important Insights

Market Size: This market is projected to exert a market value of USD 76.6 billion in 2033 from a base value of USD 40.7 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.3% .

Toothpaste is projected to dominate the product segment in this market as it holds 33.1% of the market share in 2024.

Cordless is anticipated to dominate the type segment as they hold 67.2% of the market share in 2024.

Home is projected to dominate the application segment as it holds the highest market share in 2024.

The dominance of specialty stores in the oral care market is due to various factors that distinguish these retail channels.

The dominance of specialty stores in the oral care market is due to various factors that distinguish these retail channels. Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest market share in the Global Oral Care Market with a share of about 41.2% in 2024.

Latest Trends

Expansion in Emerging Markets: The largest consumption increases for oral care products are expected to happen in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions. The factors that contribute in these regions are raising disposable income, urbanization, and consumers’ knowledge of oral health. There is greater emphasis on extending the coverage and distribution channels in these potential markets to have a better slice of the market.

Oral Care Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players like Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, and Johnson & Johnson are driving market growth through technological advancements such as smart toothbrushes and advanced toothpaste formulations. The increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products has led these companies to expand their product portfolios to include eco-friendly options.

The rise of e-commerce has transformed distribution channels, enabling broader market reach. Companies are focusing on emerging markets with growing middle-class populations and higher disposable incomes. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and educational initiatives are key strategies to raise awareness about oral health and expand market presence.

Some of the prominent market players:

Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Fresh LLC

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Unilever PLC

DABUR INDIA LTD.

ULTRADENT PRODUCT

Other Key Players

Oral Care Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 40.7 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 76.6 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.3% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 41.2% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 20233 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers

Innovations in Product Development: New product development is another growth factor that has been brought into the scene by innovations such as individual oral care products and premium denture products. Few current trends that will help the firms to make a niche in the market are the development of new and advanced oral health products and investing heavily in the research and development. These innovations relate to specific consumer needs and wants and thereby fuel the market.

Restraints

Expensive oral care products especially the advanced ones are some of the greatest challenges being faced. The expensive products like electric toothbrush and other dental products could also act as a constraint in the growth of the respective market. However, these products are rather helpful, although not always available for the average consumer, especially in developing counties.

Such price sensitivity may slow down the consume of new oral care solutions and affect the future enhancement of the market. A significant problem affecting the people of developing regions is their restricted to access dental care resources.

Growth Opportunities

The restrictions of dental care and oral health products in developing countries are a major factor that contributes to the slow progression in growth. Lack of infrastructure, ignorance as well as poverty remains some of the challenges that limit access and usage of oral care products. This limitation can be observed in inflation of the growth rate within the reach of the forecast period where the market players are not able to effectively expand on the untouched markets.

Market Analysis



Toothpaste is expected to dominate the global oral care market, holding 33.1% market share in 2024 and growing through 2033. Its universal acceptance, diverse formulations (gel, polish, paste, powder), and essential role in oral hygiene drive its popularity.

Catering to various preferences and oral health needs, toothpaste addresses sensitivity, enamel protection, and natural options. Continuous innovation in ingredients and flavors ensures consumer satisfaction and solidifies toothpaste's central role in oral care routines.





Oral Care Market Segmentation

By Product

Toothpaste Gel Polish Paste Powder

Toothbrush Manual Electric (Rechargeable) Battery-Powered (Non-rechargeable) Others

Denture Products Cleaners Fixatives Floss Others

Dental Accessories Cosmetic Whitening Products Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum Tongue Scrapers Fresh Breath Strips Others



By Type

Cordless

Countertop

By Application

Home

Dentistry

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket & Supermarkets

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Convenience Store

Online Retailers

Others

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global oral care market, holding 41.2% of the market share in 2024. This dominance is driven by a large population, rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and heightened awareness of personal care.

Economic growth, health and beauty consciousness, tailored innovations, government initiatives, and the surge of e-commerce platforms contribute to the market's expansion. The competitive landscape includes both global and local players, influenced by regional dietary and lifestyle factors.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Oral Care Market

December 2023: OraQ's North America Launch: OraQ launched its commercial operations in North America with a clinical decision support system for dentists. The FDA and Health Canada-approved platform offers comprehensive treatment planning and an interactive patient portal, enhancing patient engagement, trust, and transparency for a better clinical experience.

OraQ launched its commercial operations in North America with a clinical decision support system for dentists. The FDA and Health Canada-approved platform offers comprehensive treatment planning and an interactive patient portal, enhancing patient engagement, trust, and transparency for a better clinical experience. November 2023: Dentalkart Collaborates with Baldus Sedation Systems: Dentalkart, India's leading dental provider, partnered with Germany's Baldus Sedation Systems to introduce innovative dental solutions in India. Dentalkart achieved a turnover of 100 crores, focusing on PAN-India expansion. Its mobile app has over 2 lakh downloads and serves 90,000 clients quarterly.

Dentalkart, India's leading dental provider, partnered with Germany's Baldus Sedation Systems to introduce innovative dental solutions in India. Dentalkart achieved a turnover of 100 crores, focusing on PAN-India expansion. Its mobile app has over 2 lakh downloads and serves 90,000 clients quarterly. October 2023: ADA and Forsyth Institute Collaboration: The ADA and Forsyth Institute formed the ADA Forsyth Institute to advance oral health through scientific research. This collaboration aims to accelerate innovation by combining the ADA's expertise with Forsyth's leadership in oral health research, building on achievements like mapping oral cavity cells and maintaining the ADA Seal of Acceptance program.

