BitMart Enhances P2P Marketplace with Instant Messaging Feature

Mahe, Seychelles, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, is excited to announce the integration of instant messaging (IM) functionality into its peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, enhancing user communication and transaction efficiency.

The new IM feature allows BitMart users engaging in P2P trading to communicate seamlessly with their counterparties directly within the platform. This addition is designed to streamline the trading process and provide a more interactive and secure environment for users.

Key Features of BitMart's IM Functionality:



Instant Messaging: Users can edit and send messages instantly to the counterparty during P2P trading, enabling real-time communication for quick negotiation and transaction updates.

Picture Sharing: Facilitate transaction completion by sending related pictures, adding clarity and more trust between trading parties.

Account Information Exchange: Users can securely share account information for quick identity verification, enhancing security and reducing transaction time.

Quick Responses: Improve communication efficiency with predefined quick replies, enabling faster decision-making and transaction completion.

To celebrate the launch of the IM functionality, BitMart is hosting a special promotion from now until July 28, 2024. During this period, users participating in BitMart's P2P trading have a chance to earn Futures bonuses and QUBIC for every 100 USDT deposited.

For more information on BitMart's IM functionality and the ongoing promotion, please visit BitMart’s announcement and promotion pages.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 1500+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.